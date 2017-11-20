3 Areas to Define in Your Brand’s Mission Statement

Developing a mission statement for your business is not as easy as it might seem to be. The most effective mission statements are the ones that clearly reveal the purpose and values of your organization. It covers what the business does for its customers, employees, and owners, and may even touch on what you do for the community and world. Additionally, this statement should set you apart from your competition, be fairly short, and set the tone of your business — like I said earlier, it’s easier than it sounds to succinctly craft!

Whether it’s your first time drafting one or you’re revising an existing statement, don’t forget to include the following elements to ensure your statement resonates with audiences everywhere.

Who are you and what do you do?

One of the best ways to begin writing a mission statement is to consider your company story. This narrative includes characters — like your customers, employees, and partners — and lays out the groundwork about what differentiates your brand from the competition as well as why customers are drawn to buy from you. This will better help you determine who you are, the types of services or offerings you are providing, and how all of the aspects that make your business special are benefiting your customer base.

Writing a mission statement means staying inside of your head for a while, so it’s a good idea to bring on several team members to add a fresh perspective. Brainstorm the strengths and weaknesses of your business with them and share what you have drafted so far. If anything sounds too muddled or vague, they can help clear it up. If you need a bit more positivity included, they can add it. And if you’re still trying to answer why you’re in business and what makes you extraordinary, they can bring some valuable input to the table.

Pay attention to the words you use

Every word counts in a mission statement. Revealing your purpose and what sets you apart from the pack means using words that are lively, colorful, and exciting. These are also known as “radiant words” as using them helps your audience visualize your business and its offerings and inspires them to take action. If you’re looking to include adjectives that pop off the page, consider using “sizzle,” “marvel,” and “outrageous.” At the end of the day, the mission statement that you read (and reread) to yourself should make should good and make you feel good, as this will reflect on anyone else who reads it as well.

Say it from the heart

Your mission statement shapes so much of what you do, and how your audience perceives you, so if you’re ever in doubt of what to write, speak from the heart. Break down the goals you have, what makes you special, and why you’re in business in simple terms rather than overcomplicating matters. Seldom does following your heart take you down the wrong road and in business especially, it’s refreshing to hear a mission statement that is wholly genuine from start to finish.