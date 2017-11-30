4 Proven Tips for Marketing Your Health App Globally

In the recent years, smart phones have become our lifeline. You can use your smart phone for sending emails, sharing photos, making financial transactions, ordering food, entertainment, and shopping with the help of several different apps on Android and iOS app stores. However, the most remarkable aspect of mobile apps is the ability to improve medical and health care services.

Mobile medical apps, collectively known as mHealth apps, have become one of the fastest growing segments of mobile applications. According to a recent report published by Markets and Markets, the global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach $90.49 Billion by 2022 from $21.17 Billion in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.

In other words, an increasing number of people including doctors, patients, and other health care professionals are using their mobile phones as the key health care management tool. As a result, the number of apps has also increased exponentially in the recent years. In other words, without proper promotion, your app is less likely to get noticed.

Here are 4 proven tips that will turn your health care app into a success.

1. Make It out of the Ordinary

The rapid influx of health care apps has resulted in severe competition. According to the recent mHealth App Developer Economics report, there were 259000 mHealth apps in the global app store marketplace in 2016, registering a staggering 57% growth in the same year. The same report also states that only 14% of mHealth app publishers generated more than 100,000 downloads with their app portfolio in one year. This share has increased only marginally since 2014. In short, making your app stand out is going to be a tough challenge.

It is clear beyond doubt that your app needs to be remarkable. So, instead of going for a general health care app, you have to focus on a specific segment. For example, you can develop a chronic care management app for managing blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and mental health among others or a women health care app focusing on issues such as pregnancy, fertility, and breastfeeding.

Make sure your app offers better features than your competitors. Test your app on a selected group of the target audience to check if it needs any improvements before the launch. You need to find out your app’s distinctive quality, making it a part of your core experience. Remember, only a unique app stands a chance to get seen, shared, and applauded in the digital space.

2. Leverage the Social Media

If you are not leveraging social media to market your mHealth app, you are missing the essential ingredient for its success. Social media can help you build an audience, increase demands for your app, and ultimately increase downloads in the most cost-effective way possible.

The first step is to create social media profiles for your app on various social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and even LinkedIn. Besides adding screenshots of your app, compelling description about your app, and your logo or brand image, make sure to add a direct link to your website and app store download page as well.

Most social media platforms offer unique tools to connect with your target audience and promote your health care app. Facebook, for instance, offers App Install Ads, a powerful app advertising program allowing you to promote your app on Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network simultaneously.

Similarly, Twitter has come up with App Card. It not only allows you to target users who are most likely to download your app, but also provides a creative platform for users to re-engage with your app. You can choose to promote your app by yourself or outsource the responsibility to a social media marketing firm. However, though in-house marketing is a lot cheaper, it may not be able to match the results generated by a professional marketing firm.

3. Create a Compelling Landing Page for Your App

Building an attractive landing page lends your health care app legitimacy. It is the right platform to freely describe how your app can transform the lives of users. It also allows you to interact with potential users before the launching it on the app store. You will be able to understand what they think of your app, how it benefits them, and whether you are going in the right direction. However, most importantly, a well-designed website allows you to keep track of conversion rates, a crucial element that helps guide your marketing efforts.

Make sure your website is in line with the latest SEO guidelines and requirements as it is the best way to generate a steady stream of downloads via web search. An attention-grabbing headline along with a clear call-to-action message can go a long way. Choose the color scheme carefully to make your logo stand out. Don’t forget to add links to the app stores, both Android and iOS.

The Practo app landing page, for example, broadcasts the call-to-action message distinctly. It is has a balanced color scheme and content that points out app features crisply. They have also included customer reviews to increase the app’s authenticity. You also need to take similar steps to get the most out of your app landing page.

4. Don’t Ignore Conventional Promotional Channels

Though digital media is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about promoting your mHealth app, you can still use conventional promotional channels to get some local word-to-mouth publicity. One of the easiest ways is to hand over postcards, flyers, and signage printed with a quick-response (QR) code to the patients, doctors, and health care professionals.

Alternatively, you can consider handing out imprinted giveaways such as first-aid kits, coffee mugs, tissue packs, dental kits, and hot-and-cold packs among others. You can also use an app loyalty program to acquire highly active users and to encourage your existing users to share your app with their friends. You can allow users to earn in-app incentives such as winning a free consultation or discounts on next medical test.

Wrapping it up

It is a well-known fact that smart phones, especially the mobile apps have a critical part of our lives. The health care industry is no exception to this trend. At this point, there are thousands of health and fitness apps out there, making it increasingly difficult to push your app towards a sustainable market position. Hopefully, these 4 tips will help you develop a full-proof marketing strategy to promote your app globally. However, this list is by no means exhaustive. Tell us about the marketing channels you have used to promote a mHealth app in the comments section below.

About the Author: Rose Martin loves blogging on technology, start-ups, entrepreneurship and marketing . Rose is also interested in music, fitness and art. In spare time, she loves to spend time with family and friends. You can connect with her on Google+.