Are Poor Google Rankings Hurting Your Business? Here’s What You Can Do About It

Owning and operating your own business can be a tumultuous undertaking at the best of times. It’s quite normal to go through periods where business is booming and everything just seems to be falling into place, and then there are the times that really challenge you as a business-owner and push the company to the limits.

If you seem to be going through a slow period and you’re looking for ways to come out of it, it may be wise to look into your Google rankings. This is an area that can go overlooked by owners, but yet without ranking high on Google your business can really start to suffer.

If you suspect poor Google rankings might be hurting your business, here are some steps you can take to turn things around.

How Important are Your Rankings?

Perhaps you’re in the group that doesn’t really give much credit to Google rankings. If that’s the case, you may be surprised to learn that studies show 94% of Google search clicks result from that first page worth of results. What this means is that if your company isn’t showing up on that first page, there is only a 6% chance that customers will find you.

It’s not that there is a lack of people searching for information it’s that they can’t be bothered to look past that first page of results. SEO Las Vegas NV – Clayton Johnson SEO has plenty to say on the topic, and points out that companies can in fact be missing out on more than 90% of potential customers, which translates to tens, hundreds, and even thousands of dollars’ worth of profit.

Johnson has become known in the industry for offering SEO packages and services meant to boost your rankings. He fully believes that SEO packages are the best bang for your buck, as they are cost-effective yet can lead to massive gains in sales and profits simply by getting your company on that first page of search results.

Make Sure You are Using Keywords Properly

One of the biggest tips for those looking to improve their Google ranking is to take a close look at the keywords they are using, and how they are using them. Keyword phrases must be properly placed in order to garner results, and of course the right words need to be contained. It’s always a good idea to take a look at Google Trends to see which phrases are currently “trending”.

It’s also a good idea to stay on one topic per page, rather than bounce around.

Make Sure the Site is Updated Regularly

Another tip is to make sure your site isn’t stagnant, meaning it is updated on a regular basis. Google likes active websites that are constantly getting attention from you. Blogs can be very helpful in this regard because it’s fresh new content that you add on a regular basis.

Investigate the Speed of the Site

Another area that you can be suffering is with the site speed. If the speed is slow, you’ll lose out on possible traffic which will hurt your rankings. Make sure it’s up to par and running at an acceptable speed.

Plenty You Can Do

The list of tips can keep going from here, as there are many ways you can improve your Google ranking, which in turn can improve business in general.