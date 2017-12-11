4 Ways to Make Your Business More Sustainable

For years, one of the most common refrains heard from people when it comes to being more energy efficient is that “one person can’t make a difference.”

But, if everyone thinks like that, then a difference will indeed be made. In a bid to battle this problem, it’s vital that business is the first place to take the lead. While most normal households have been coerced into making sustainable changes to power and energy, businesses have to be more sustainable.

We have to be more secure when it comes to the usage of everything from paper to power. Wastage is rife, as is using equipment and solutions which work in the moment but do nothing for the long-term environment.

Rather than being another business that contributes to the mass fill-up of the environment, you can work towards making your business more sustainable. How, though?

1. Paper usage

Thanks to affordable cloud computing, on-the-go internet access and a more open, wider world than ever before we have a unique opportunity to put in place far less paper usage. This will make your business much more sustainable in general, and is sure to play a key role in transforming how your business operates.

Instead of printing a sheet out for everyone each time, it’s more affordable to invest in e-copies that can be read on tablets, PCs, laptops and smartphones for a much more environmentally sound platform.

2. Hemp plastics

Another common choice is to turn to the 77% cellulose hemp plastic. Much safer and easier to degrade, it loses nothing in terms of strength or durability but is much easier to break down, to re-use or to allow to degrade. Instead of sitting in a landfill for decades or more, this kind of plastic can break down so much faster and cut down massively on the carbon footprint of any business.

From PC parts to bottled goods, hemp plastics are becoming massively popular for good reason.

3. Self-energy

Rather than seeing your business tear though soaring energy costs, costs can be reduced with solar power and hydro power. There are many ways to help use the renewable elements of the world to keep our businesses efficient. If you are serious about making a committed change to the world around you, then invest in self-energy; it could be just what your business needs to make a huge investment pay off in terms of the long-term savings you will benefit from when it comes to energy costs.

4. Green tech

Also, your business could do a lot for itself by investing in green tech. From using power-saving light bulbs to invest in eco-friendly hardware for your computing department, you can find all manner of green tech that can improve your investment in the future without seeing your costs soar today.

Keep this in mind; it could be the biggest difference between getting somewhere or seeing your business add to the problems of both today and the many years to come.