Employment in the Digital Age: 5 Tips & Tricks for Creating Landing Pages for Hiring Employees

Creating landing pages is a challenge. But it can be extremely rewarding as businesses increasing their number from 10 to 15 see a 55% rise in conversions. Landing pages for hiring employees are a bit different from a regular promotion page with a CTA. However, the principles of digital marketing can be applied to them as well.

Creating Landing Pages for Hiring Employees: Tips & Tricks

1. Add a Video

Adding a video to your landing page layout can increase conversions by up to 86%. Bear in mind that all landing pages must be focused on a single purpose. In this case, it’s hiring employees for a specific position/company. The video must reflect that and motivate the targeted group of customers specifically. The video also must be mobile-optimized to ensure prospective recruits can watch it comfortably on any device.

2. Make Bold Headlines

A good headline must be short, informative, to-the-point, and grab the reader’s attention in an instant. To achieve the maximum effect, include the main benefit you offer in the headline. Dell does it well with their ‘Build Your Future, Change an Industry’s.’ Such a header definitely appeals to young and talented specialists seeking employment and a way to leave their mark on the world.

Don’t forget that a headline must stand out visually as well. Use simple fonts and co9ntrasting colors to make it clearly visible at the top of the page.

3. Use Progressive Consumer Research

Creating landing pages for recruitment is essentially the same as marketing the business. Therefore, studies on consumer behavior will help you optimize the page as much as if you were selling a product. Professional digital marketing services, like FireFly, use these studies all the time.

One piece of research on heat mapping, in particular, is highly effective for landing page design. This study states that highlighting your most important message with a color, it will attract more attention right away. Therefore, be sure to make your CTA (call to action) button a different color, and keep it the only thing that stands out from the color scheme.

4. Use Powerful CTAs

Your CTA must motivate prospective employees to click and register right away. Therefore, it must appeal to their main desire. Check out the GEICO landing page with their ‘Search Current Openings’ CTA and compare it to Dell’s ‘Discover Your Potential.’ Both these CTAs are good and effective, yet they clearly target different types of employees.

What you need is to research your targeted audience and understand what message they are looking for. It’s the case where giving people what they want is exactly what’s needed. You must also ‘encode’ your own promise into the message. For example, Dell’s CTA shows off that they are able to see the potential of a young professional and put it to good use.

5. Cut Down on the Text

Although long landing pages generate 220% more leads, they mustn’t be filled with text from top to bottom. No matter the quality and informational value of the content, it has no place on a landing page. Instead, fill it with attractive visuals, bold CTAs, and succinct but enticing snippets of information about the company/position.

Bullet point lists of benefits will be a good choice, and you might enter some info about the type of employee you’re looking for. Tie this in with a CTA, for example, ‘Are you a creative designer brimming with ideas? Apply now and show off your talents!’

Conclusion

When creating landing pages for recruitment purposes, you must focus on the type of applicant you want to attract. Think of the qualities of the employees you need and research their interests. Design a landing page that will be appealing to these people specifically and fill it with effective CTAs.