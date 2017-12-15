How to Get Good Grades on Your Business Essay

Learning in a college while on the job is challenging. You have to juggle between your personal time, work and study. As is that’s not challenging enough, you need to complete assignments, including writing academic business essays. If writing an essay for your professor or lecturer is a first-time for you, read on for some pointers.

Now you know: Whether you are completing an essay in nursing or business, there are certain standards that will ensure you get a good mark regardless of the subject. In business essays, the things that ensure a good grade is relevant points and arguments, backed up by credible and qualified references and evidence. Using business jargon can also get your marks up, and knowing how to word a business essay is a matter of lots of reading and practice.

Before You Begin

Do not jump right into essay writing, as many people mistakenly do. Firstly, break down the essay question to ensure you know exactly what it is asking for. There will be certain keywords that you will want to use throughout your essay to ensure you are relating to the essay title, and ensure you know the difference between evaluate, criticise and explain.

Research for good resources and references and save these in a bibliography so that you don’t lose or forget them. There may be a reading list or books from the library that are recommended for your course which will be on your university website. When you have done this, construct a plan meaning you will have a structure to follow, therefore you won’t go off track and talk about something irrelevant.

Writing Your Business Essay

Compose a first draft of your essay using an introduction, relevant information backed up by evidence and analysed, followed by a conclusion and a bibliography. You may also want to include an appendix if relevant to your business essay. A good introduction should follow all the main points that will be included within your essay. Throughout your essay, any references or evidence used should be discussed and critically analysed. There is no use in adding in a piece of evidence if you are not going to discuss it. A conclusion should be obvious that the essay is coming to an end and wraps up all your points effectively.

After You Have Completed Your First Draft

The most important thing is to not rely on spellcheck on your computer. Proofread your business essay several times to allow any simple mistakes to be identified as you could lose marks for these. Check for grammar and punctuation mistakes, asking your personal tutor for advice is possible. Using appropriate business terms will up your grade but do not talk about something you do not yet understand.

There you go!

Writing any essay can be difficult, especially if it is your first essay. Your personal tutor is there to help you and don’t forget about asking your peers for advice, you may be struggling on different aspects and be able to help each other out. Find an essay writing pattern that works best for you and watch the essay begin to flow.