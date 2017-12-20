What Small Business Owners Need to Understand About Bitcoin

After a few bumps in the road, it seems like the cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin has bounced back bigger than ever. Recent jumps in its value have those people who bought it at a low price celebrating the upturn.

Considering that bitcoin once had a bit of a nefarious connection due to its usage by some extremely bad actors, it’s a small wonder that it even exists at all. But proponents of it realized that the currency itself wasn’t to blame and that the benefits of this new way to pay and receive money are undeniable.

That means that owners of small businesses can no longer ignore bitcoin and just go about doing business as usual. The bitcoin revolution might not be complete just yet, but it is garnering enough attention both in the news and from investors that its permanence seems all but assured.

As someone who owns a small business, you may have been too busy with your usual activities to be preoccupied with the rise of bitcoin. But now that it’s here, you need to understand the ramifications for you and your business.

It also may be time to start paying closer attention to cryptocurrency news from a reliable source, so you can stay ahead of the game instead of getting left behind. The impact of bitcoin can no longer be denied, so it’s time to start getting a grasp of the situation for the good of your business.

Ease and Quickness

Using bitcoin for your small business is simply a matter of installing a virtual wallet. At that point, you will be able to make payment to and receive payments from other bitcoin users. What you’ll find once you do is that the payments are processed almost instantly, especially compared to credit card payments. In addition, you’ll find that the fees attached to other forms of payment are minuscule or non-existent when put up against those of credit cards. So those are big positives.

Who Do You Trust?

Many people like the idea of bitcoin because it removes the needs of big institutions like banks or credit card companies to be involved in financial transactions. A built-in mistrust for these monolithic organizations is common among many small business owners. But others fear the unknown, especially when it comes to new technology, and bitcoin certainly falls into the category of a brave new world.

You as a business owner have to choose what method is more your speed.

Ever-Changing Value

You have to understand that bitcoin has a value that is flexible. So if you’re willing to accept it as a form of payment, you have to be prepared for the possibility there will be a drop in value somewhere down the road. Again, that may be a risk that some business owners are unwilling to take with money that they’ve worked hard to earn.

As bitcoin continues to evolve, small business owners may have to adjust how much exposure they want to have to it. If it really is the future of financial transactions, however, it’s best that they think about getting on board sooner rather than later.