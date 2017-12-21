What is Risk Management and Compliance, and Why are They Important to Businesses?

Starting a business can seem simple enough in the beginning, especially if you’re a small operation. However, as time passes, there are a lot of things you’ll have to consider in order to ensure your business remains successful. Two of the most important ones are risk management and compliance.

Reciprocity, the provider of software that can make short work of risk management and compliance issues, shares what those exactly mean, and why both of these concepts are so important for your business to consider.

What Is Risk Management?

Although many businesses may start without a firm grasp on risk management, every business of any size can benefit from this important concept.

Risk management is what is sounds like—managing risks. That means identifying potential risks, analyzing them, and taking the necessary steps to reduce those risks.

You might be wondering what kind of risks you should be looking out for? At its core, risk management is about identifying risks that will reduce the capital and earnings of the business in some way. However, those risks can show up in many ways including:

Physical risks, like what to do in the event of a fire

Location risks, which is a common concern in areas that flood or experience earthquakes

Human risks that involve your workforce and their potential for causing problems for your business

Technology risks that can range from power outages to breaches of important information

What Is Compliance?

Risk management is an important thing to consider when running a business, but so is compliance.

Compliance is all about how the business complies in legal ways. Even small businesses that are run by just one person have to make sure they comply with all the latest tax laws. However, there’s a lot more to consider when it comes to larger businesses.

Large businesses with multiple employees have to make sure they comply with laws that ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the people working there. That includes sound hiring, firing, and harassment policies.

Other businesses may have to worry about other kinds of compliance issues. For example, a restaurant would need to make sure it complies with health department guidelines.

Making Time for Both

There are many benefits to making time for both. When it comes to risk management, it’s easy to see that it can help keep your business running and making money at peak efficiency. When it comes to compliance, you can reduce the potential for legal problems, create smoother business operations, and create better public relations. You can even increase employee retention.

Every business, both big and small, can benefit from risk management and compliance. It’s simpler for smaller businesses, so starting early is a good idea. It’s a lot easier to grow and keep tabs on the inner workings of your business if you start when you’re small.

Conclusion

Risk management and compliance used to be difficult things to take care of, but with technology today, it’s easier than ever to make sure your house is in order. Keeping track of potential risks and compliance will ultimately help you make the most of your business.