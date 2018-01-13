Quick Overview of Enterprise Application Integration

Application integration, most commonly referred to as enterprise application integration (EAI), implies importing resources from one application to the other. Based on what has been observed, it can be concluded that it is a growing trend.

Mobile applications, cloud-based applications, and wearables are created so as to be used within an organization, together with the existing IT systems.

Having an application integration strategy is highly beneficial for a company. Information needs to transits from one application to the other, to employees and customers, meaning that enabling end-users access to data and functionality is not exactly an option. It is something that must be done.

If you are new in this, you should want to continue reading, as it can benefit your business in a big way.

How an enterprise application integration works

No matter what ESB solution you will acquire for your company, you can be sure of the fact that you have made a good investment. But maybe you are curious to know how an enterprise application integration tool works. What you need to know is that the software program handles complex tasks, aligning he most important domains: the organization’s data center, the client’s data center, and the public cloud.

This kind of technology has long been used in architecture deployments, providing the necessary infrastructure for routing, translation, and so on and so forth. ESB tries to solve problems like architecture redundancy, location transparency, etc. The great thing of all is that it is not necessary to use wiring in order to pair devices.

ESB – the main enterprise application integration tool

ESB is an acronym and it stands for enterprise service bus. It is practically computer software that is used in order to secure interoperability between connected components. Traditional EAI solutions are being abandoned in favor of EDI ESB software and it is not hard to understand why. In addition to translating different data formats, allowing applications to communicate, and ensuring that messages pass through, ESB software systematizes web services. The point is that software applications are SOA-oriented, taking things one step further.

When it comes to competing through connectivity, you will need an application integration tool.

Choosing the right enterprise application integration tool

Until now, it is clear that the EAI solutions and SOA-based architecture are no longer the preferred options in terms of enterprise application integration. Enterprise service bus is the business technology of choice. Choosing ESB software is not so simple. The fact is that there are many considerations to make, such as: