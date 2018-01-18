How to Stay Motivated When Working From Home

If you work from home, it can be difficult to stay motivated. Whether you work for yourself or remotely, it’s hard to feel grounded all of the time. You’ll need to be proactive about improving each day and creating a solid routine that leads to increased success.

Luckily, there are some tricks you can try to make yourself more productive. Here’s how to stay motivated when self-employed!

Join a coworking space in your community

Coworking spaces are becoming more and more popular in cities around the country. These spaces are designed for productivity and collaboration which make them the perfect spots for those who work from home. Membership costs are generally inexpensive compared to a traditional office, and there are a lot of great opportunities to network and learn new skills.

It’s easy to feel isolated when you work from home, so a coworking space introduces a social component to the workday that is beneficial.

Exercise during the workday

It might seem counterproductive to stop your workday to work out, but research has shown this is actually beneficial for a lot of reasons. Taking a mid-day break to go to the gym or even just walk around the neighborhood can boost your mood and help reinvigorate you, so you’re ready to conquer the rest of the day.

It’s important to have a plan for getting out of the house regularly if you work from home, and an exercise regimen is a great way to stay fit.

Create a schedule and stick to it

If you work remotely, you might already have a set schedule, but most people who work from home don’t. If you don’t have any attendance system holding you accountable, it’s easy to sleep in till mid-morning and miss half the day. There’s no other choice: Have a schedule and stick to it.

You should know when you’ll wake up, when you’ll start working, and even when you’ll take breaks. While it’s nice to have the added flexibility that comes with working from home, you still need to follow some kind of schedule.

Use organizational tools

One of the biggest benefits of working for a big company is having all the best tools and equipment right in the office. If you work from home, you’ll have to make the most of what you have. Luckily, there are a lot of free tools and organizational resources to keep you on track whether you’re working remotely on one project or are balancing several clients. However, which tools should you use?

There are plenty of options, but you should start with your project management. One of the best free project management platforms is Trello. You might want to get started with that.

Don’t forget to fuel your body

If you want to work your best, you need to fuel your body right. That means eating balanced meals and regular snacks throughout the day. Without the structure of working in a large office, it can be hard to remember when to eat or take breaks.

Fueling your body throughout the day will keep you performing your best no matter what. Learn how to stay energized with power-packed smoothies. Coffee? Why not? Make your own coffee – with a Home Grounds recipe, perhaps? There’s nothing like some power drinks to pick you up during the day!

It’s important to motivate yourself

When you work from home, all the responsibility for staying motivated falls on you. If you’re willing to try different things, you’ll find the best way to stay energized and productive.

There are a lot of benefits to working from home. Don’t let a lack of motivation get in the way of reaching your goals!\

A little bit of planning can go a long way. Create a schedule, use the right tools, and stay fueled to skyrocket your productivity!