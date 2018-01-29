Why do You Need Vulnerability Assessments?

Nowadays, more and more companies rely on computer networks in order to share information, complete projects and so on. But the problem is that most of the time you can end up with issues like cyber-attacks and other similar problems. The best thing you can do in this case is to opt for vulnerability assessments. Basically, these will help you make sure that you identify any vulnerabilities fast and easy. As a result, it will be easier for you to figure out how to patch these issues, and the results will be a whole lot better because of that.

What type of vulnerability problems are there?

You may not know this, but the reality is that many times the attackers will try to make the most even from the simplest vulnerability issues out there. These include things like unnecessary open shares, unused ports or user accounts, rogue devices that are connected to your system or dangerous script configurations. And then you also have to think about servers allowing the use of dangerous protocols, incorrect permissions on the important system files, things like running unnecessary yet dangerous services and so on.

Can vulnerabilities affect you in any way?

Of course, vulnerabilities can be very problematic most of the time. The problem here is that you can end up dealing with major problems like having your passwords hacked, among others. Not only that, but hackers will also have access to your company data if they do a cyber attack and use all the vulnerabilities as a gateway.

You need to do all in your power in order to assess and identify any problems and solve them as fast as possible. Even if it may not seem like that, vulnerabilities can affect you in a major way. Not only can you lose your personal data, sometimes hackers even do identity theft. And that’s not to mention the company’s data loss, which can lead to millions of dollars in losses for the larger businesses.

Are vulnerability assessments expensive?

