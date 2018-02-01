Cut Your Costs and Create Your Own Website

Starting your own business is nothing short of an adventure. While there are many great things to look forward to, such as independence and doing what you’ve always dreamed of doing, there are challenges as well, such as getting your business off the ground and succeeding.

Creating a website for your business is one of the first things you should consider doing, even if you don’t have your business completely up and running. Websites offer free advertising, give you an instant presence online, and make you look like a legitimate and professional business (which you are).

Many small business owners are hesitant to create a website right away, especially if their business plan isn’t fully conceptualized or if they have little to no budget. We love to offer free advice to entrepreneurs with a limited budget; check out these tips for creating a website for your startup.

DIY Website: Choose A High-Quality Website Builder

Even a decade ago, if a small business owner wanted a website, they would have to shell out the big bucks and hire a professional web designer to build the site. Websites often took a while to create and if a business owner wanted changes they would have to rely on the web designer.

Today, by choosing a website builder, you can create your own site even if you’re tech skills are limited. Most website builders are budget-friendly and allow you to make as many edits as you want, which is a great option is you like to post new information on a frequent basis.

Website builders cover all the important things such as mobile responsiveness, and there’s always a support team available when you need help or have a question.

Choosing The Content For Your Site

While a good website builder will help guide you through the process of creating your own site, you still need to come up with the content for your business site. Creating content is fun, but can also be a little challenging and overwhelming.

It’s important to remember that quality is more important than quantity. You can post a lot of interesting and eye-catching material for your site, but if the website doesn’t work well, or if it’s hard to navigate, you might lose potential customers. Consider the following:

Choose an image that represents your business

Select content that your customer base can relate to

Don’t forget to add important contact information

Add a physical address and operational hours (if applicable)

Don’t overlook the importance of your call to action (CTA)

Add social media buttons to expand your customer base

Build your site for your audience, not yourself

Takeaway

Creating and publishing a website for your startup should be one of your top priorities in your early stages. Building a website for your startup doesn’t need to use up all of your time or your budget for the year. Choosing a site builder that is inexpensive and easy-to-use can help you publish a website for your business in little to no time.