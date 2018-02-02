Asset Inventory Management Software: Should You Use It?

As businesses become ever more dependent upon software, it can be very easy to lose track of all of the various programs that have become the lifeblood of your company. You may have become so accustomed to using the same programs every day, that you never consider what may happen if you were to lose them.

Then one day, one of your computers experiences a complete shutdown. Your IT guy can reboot it, but in the process, the memory was wiped as was all trace of the software that you depended on for all of your daily activities. You can’t find the original install disk or any of the registration information. You’re the only option is to purchase another copy for hundreds of dollars.

Sadly this is the case with many small businesses these days. Most rookie entrepreneurs make the mistake of not properly filing their software the way that they should. However, we want to show you a way to ensure that these problems never happen in the first place. The answer lies in IT Asset Inventory Management Software.

Why You Need Asset Management Software

Recovery

As expensive as software is these days, you need to start viewing it as an asset. Every program you purchase and install on your company computers is vital to the daily function of your business. If one of your devices crashes, then you need to be able to reinstall it and get back to work quickly.

This is where IT asset management software comes in. This is a centralized system that will store all of the software on all of your computers. It stores registration keys, backup data, and more. If a computer goes down, all you need to do is take it back to your central system and reload the software onto it.

Live Reporting

Not all software is going to be foolproof. Sometimes you’re going to purchase and implement a program that ends up not being all that its puffed up to be. A good IT asset management software will be able to track the performance of all of your software and offer live reports and updates. If a program is underperforming or needs an update, you will be the first to know.

Managing Licensing

If your company becomes large enough, you will need to consider the possibility of an audit. If you are ever audited, you will need to have all of your software product licenses on hand to prove that you aren’t profiting from illegal pirated software. IT software management will keep all of your licenses on hand, so it’s easy to bring up any distribution for review.

Conclusion

As you can see, IT asset inventory management software can be beneficial for any entrepreneur. It’s like having a digital filing cabinet for all of your business’s software. Everything you need will always be at your fingertips. From managing distribution licenses, to live reports, and device recovery, a sound system will be able to do it all.

If you’ve, haven’t been using a system like this already, then step off with a right foot into 2018 and take your organizational management to the next level!

Sources: