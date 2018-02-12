Does eLearning Live Up to the Hype?

The Internet has changed our lives. It changed the way we do business; it changed the way we interact and communicate with one another; it changed the way we consume information. Not only those, but the Internet has changed the way we learn.

You see, education is at the forefront of human advancement. We progress as we grow knowledge, and over time the way we learn has changed. Conventional learning environments are slowly becoming a thing of a past, in a self-sufficient world that heavily relies on technology.

eLearning technology disruption

Along with the global change in education, college learning also changes. You no longer have to physically attend classes. Instead, you can virtually get a degree through self-learning outside campuses.

Today, college degrees come in various forms. From specialized degrees, such as pursuing an ASE Automotive Degree at NYADI, to general degrees, such as business management. Most institutions are offering an increasing volume of online classes, which aligns with societal trends.

Learners are seeking easily accessible learning methods that fit their approach to everyday life, meaning online learning has established itself as a preferable education route. If you’re wondering whether eLearning fits your individual needs and requirements, you’ll have a much better understanding after reading this article.

Not only degrees, but you can also gain knowledge by taking courses online. There are various online courses to choose from, and these can be discovered at the click of a button. You can even study trading online, which can equip you with the knowledge necessary to develop an RSI trading Strategy, cryptocurrency trading basics, or anything else you can think of.

Here some top advantages of eLearning which will indicate whether it lives up to the hype:

Convenience and Flexibility

The internet offers logical solutions to education, especially considering that a high percentage of adoption throughout the world. Access, standards, and infrastructure have enhanced dramatically in recent years, meaning learners can use high-capacity networks. What’s great about online learning is you can learn anytime, any place. If you’re a night owl, you can learn in the evenings, where you’re not restricted to set lecture times. Learning is flexible, and this is beneficial because people can tailor learning to their attributes.

Learning materials can be accessed from multiple locations, and with the influx of smartphone technology, you can even access content on the go. Being able to study when and where you want is highly convenient, and if given the choice students would much prefer to learn from the comfort of their home.

Cost Savings

Tuition fees for students are comparable to conventional learning, but students will benefit through indirect savings. Online resources mean you won’t have to buy books and other materials, and you’ll save money by not having to travel. This will positively impact productivity too, since students have more time to focus on work.

Better Learning Through Personalized Content

Online learning offers opportunities for individuals to learn in various styles. You can customize your learning dependent on what works best for you, and this greatly contributes to the learner’s proficiency on a given subject. You’ll have access to content 24/7, so you can target areas of weakness by rewatching lectures of high difficulty. Students are awarded control over the learning process, and the information is much more likely to be retained.

Conventional learning environments encourage cram learning, and content is easily forgotten. With eLearning, you can retain up to 60% more information, placing a higher value on every dollar spent.

These advantages are just scratching the surface regarding what eLearning has to offer. Though it isn’t for everyone, if you’re a self-motivated individual who is dedicated to the cause, the chances are you’ll achieve great things with online education.