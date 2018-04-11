Shopify Web Development and SEO – Utilizing SEO for Your E-commerce Site

E-commerce businesses have started using Shopify as a host to sell their products. The platform has exploded in popularity since its development in 2004. Now, they have over 600,000 e-commerce stores and 1 million active users. Use this guide to help you implement SEO to help improve its overall page rankings.

Why Do People Use Shopify For Their Website

Ease of use is one of the main reasons why people use Shopify. However, there is a multitude of other excellent reasons such as:

Low fees and costs. Even if you buy a premium theme, Shopify is inexpensive in comparison to other website platforms.

Customizable. Despite its ease of use, users can customize the website if you have the skill and time.

Fast setup. You can launch your store within 48 hours.

App integration. Because of Shopify’s popularity, thousands of apps are implemented into it. This allows you to work with platforms such as Paypal and Amazon.

No technical knowledge needed. You don’t have to be a website expert or a coder to make a functional website.

Can An Existing Website Use Spotify?

While you can use the Buy Button to embed an existing website, it’s not the same as embedding a store on your website. Embedding the store becomes more extensive. The existing site displays actual products from Shopify’s site. This might take up more space on your website than a small button, but its appropriate for most businesses.

If you want to test out selling your products or if you have a few products available, use Shopify’s Buy SDK integration to bring those products to your existing site.

Shopify On-Page SEO

When it comes to Shopify web development, you need to apply SEO tactics to increase traffic to your e-commerce shop. Open up your Shopify dashboard in order to get started.

Meta Descriptions, URLs, Page Titles

You can edit the Meta Description, URL, and the Page Titles on every Page, Product, Blog Post, and Collection. On your Shopify admin page, you’ll see a “Search engine listing previous” in the bottom of the screen.

To edit your Meta Descriptions, URL, and Page Title, select Online Store > Preferences.

Press “Edit Website SEO” link, and you’ll get additional options to customize your page’s SEO settings. Edit accordingly to make sure that Google’s algorithm can find your page and add it to their site ranking.

Internal Linking

When people view your website, you want them to explore it. If your page’s bounce rate isn’t good, it might be time to address if your content isn’t reaching your audience or if they aren’t interested in your site.

So make sure to add related posts and items and link your site to other pages on your site. Doing so allows your viewers to stay on your site potentially buy your products!

Closing Thoughts

Shopify web development and SEO is necessary if you want to receive profits from your products. Once you optimize it correctly, you’ll notice a better return on investment in your site, better customer engagement, and long-term site traffic. Conclusively, continue to keep updating your Shopify site to keep your customers interested in what you have to sell.