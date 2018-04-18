The New Workplace: Battle for AI Talent

Around two decades ago, the arrival of the internet to our everyday lives drastically changed the way the work was done. While computers had been around for several years, the internet led to a revolution in the workplace. Workers who were willing to learn how to use and take advantage of the virtually limitless opportunities that came about with the internet were quickly ascended and given the best paying jobs. Those who refused to learn the new skills and abilities that came with the internet in the workplace eventually stagnated in their jobs or were replaced.

Today, a similar revolution in the workplace is set to take place as artificial intelligence technologies continue to evolve, progress, and become functional to different types of jobs and workplace environments.

WorkFusion, a company that is leading the way in the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence into the workplace, believes that artificial intelligence and machine learning will allow robots and computers to take on more and more work within a given process. In layman’s terms, robots, computers, and other forms of AI technology now have the ability to learn by themselves and essentially teach themselves how to function within a given job environment.

How Might Artificial Intelligence Affect the Workplace?

It is seemingly inevitable that within the coming years, artificial intelligence technologies will become commonplace in most workplace environments. The increased efficiency and lesser cost of robots and AI technologies will undoubtedly replace several jobs that require unskilled labor. For example, the secretary that answers calls day in and day out will most likely see much of her job tasks transitioned to artificial intelligence that can be automated to receive calls and interact with business clients.

At the same time, there will be a surge in the job market for professionals who know how to implement, manage, interact with, and work alongside artificial intelligence. For companies to be successful in this new workplace reality, they will need to find ways to attract and maintain young professionals who have the knowledge and skill set that allows these businesses to take full advantage that AI offers.

Unfortunately, for most larger companies, younger generations like Millennials are increasingly unlikely to stay at a certain job for the long-term. Gone are the days when a company would recruit a skilled worker out of college and have that worker stay with them until retirement. One recent study found that one out of every five Millennial workers changed jobs within the last year.

This constant movement within the workplace is not necessarily due to dissatisfaction with their job as the same study found that younger generations were actually quite happy within their profession or job. However, the increased flexibility and mobility that the economy imposes on younger people (and AI will most likely only increase this reality) has led to younger workers increasingly searching for new opportunities, new career challenges, broader horizons, and better salaries.

What Can Companies Do to Attract and Maintain Workers with AI Skills?

One thing is for certain: as artificial intelligence technologies continue to take over the workplace and dictate how our economy functions, successful businesses will need to skilled professionals who are at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

One way for companies to attract young, computer and tech-savvy professionals to their firms is through offering opportunities to continue learning and enhancing their AI skills. Only 29% of Millennial workers claim to feel “engaged” with their jobs, and much of this lack of engagement is due to a blatant lack of learning and growth opportunities.

To win the battle for top AI talent, companies need to create constant opportunities for workers to continue to learn and grow within their respective careers and professions. AI technologies in the workplace will make it increasingly necessary to continue to enhance skill sets and knowledge in order to stay at the vanguard of artificial intelligence technologies.

Lastly, in order to retain top AI talent, companies will need to create some sense of job security for their workers. Younger workers are coming to understand that they will need to continue to learn new skills in order to stay relevant to the workplace. If companies can offer these opportunities for continuing education related to the changes that AI imposes on the job market, there is a higher possibility of these companies maintaining their best talent.