Cremation Diamonds in the USA: Immortalizing the Deceased with an Eternal tribute

If you are looking for a niche business idea, here is one: Cremation Diamonds – synthetic diamonds created in the lab from the carbon extracted from the ashes of a departed loved one.

How Cremation Diamonds Have Become a Reality in the USA

The Swiss LONITÉ, a renowned cremation diamonds vendor, with an existing branch in Buffalo, New York State, USA, a border city with Canada, uses HPHT technology in their state of the art Swiss laboratory.

First, the hair or cremated ashes are analyzed to determine whether they contain enough carbon to be turned into a diamond, about 8 0z. of ashes or 0.4 oz. of hair are required. The ashes are then placed in a specialized crucible and the crucible is then heated to over 5000F to make sure every element except carbon oxidizes. The temperature is then raised further so that the carbon can become graphite.

The graphite with a metal catalyst and a diamond seed crystal are placed into the core. The core goes into a specialized diamond press capable of creating extreme tension which then starts working, thus bringing the pressure to about 800,000 pounds/square inches.

The creation of cremation diamonds may take between 6 to 9 months, depending on the diamond characteristics selected. During the last stretch when the press is working, the temperature in the room stays about 2500F so that the ashes turned diamonds become solid. This process results in rough crystals that are cut and polished into cremation diamonds. The color of the finished diamond ranges from white to dark blue, depending on the boron content of the ashes of the deceased. A cremation Diamond in the USA costs $1,700 to a little over $17,000 according to the size, the cut and the color chosen.

People in the USA, Canada and Mexico can also order cremation jewelry in which to store their gem such as rings, pendants and earrings from their cremation diamond vendor or from an independent establishment of their choice.

Here is Why Considering Cremation Diamonds as a Keepsake has Become Popular in the U.S

Cremation Diamonds ensure physical continuity after death. A diamond is a precious stone consisting of a clear and colorless crystalline form of pure carbon, the hardest naturally occurring substance. Immortalizing the deceased into this beautiful gem empowers the bereaved against grief by turning death into something out of the ordinary.

Mobility in case there is a need to relocate. Unlike cemetery burial plots that are immobile and make it hard for the bereaved to shift to a whole new area, cremation diamonds are easy to carry around with you at all times without worry of losing them due to their sizes of 0.25 carat to 1.0 carat.

Cremation Diamonds can be passed down from one generation to another within a family on special life events like weddings and engagements. This is a great tribute to the beautiful life the deceased lived and is one way to make sure their legacy lives on for eternity.

Affordability compared to a traditional burial. An average traditional burial costs $8000 and can go up to $15,000 for the most elaborated ceremonies without including burial plot rent, tomb maintenance etc. Considering the fact that these prices shoot up by almost 50% annually, cremation diamond is one more affordable alternative for many families in the USA.

Pet Ashes to Diamonds: Paying Tribute to our Furry Friends

Pets are often considered by many as important family members, therefore deserving of an eternal tribute to their beautiful lives, friendship, love, loyalty and companionship after they have passed on. People in the USA have therefore taken on more and more post burial options such as cremation diamonds, seen as a great new and deserving alternative to just burying their companions in a garden or keeping the ashes in an urn at home. The process of cremation diamonds creation for pets, the technology used and the steps in the order process is the same as in humans.

It is possible to turn pet ashes into cremation diamonds with the color, cut and size of your choice. The process is possible for any type of animals: horses, birds, dogs and cats as long as you can provide at least 8 oz. of the pets’ ashes or 0.6 oz. of the pet’s fur.

With advance planning, one can pick out a post funeral option of their choice such as cremation diamonds, customize every last detail of the gem and either prepay or spread the cost over a given period of time so as to relieve your family of the financial burden of planning a funeral last minute and having to second guess an alternative that celebrates just how much you meant to them.