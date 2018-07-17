How to Optimize Your Online Store for Multi-Channel Ecommerce with Jazva

Making sure that your ecommerce business runs like a well-oiled machine is challenging. The availability of solutions, apps and tools on the market doesn’t make things easier; instead, ecommerce businesses now need to figure out a way to make multi-channel ecommerce work – or else, their efforts and money would go to waste.

If you’ve been working in the ecommerce space for any time, spreading marketing and sales across multiple marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart and others, then you already understand how frustrating it can be to keep up with the multitude of management solutions needed to track and control products and inventory.

Then there’s the frustration of uploading and keeping listings up to date across the numerous sales channels you want to take advantage of. Not to mention keeping your web store and marketplace inventory in sync. Finding the best shipping carrier or fulfillment method can be a challenge as well. And if that wasn’t enough, collating data from across the web, so marketing, accounting, and the warehouse teams always know what’s going on.

Fortunately, there’s a solution to the problematic situation. Enter Jazva. Jazva is a fully stacked, enterprise level software solution for ecommerce businesses, built to manage their multi-channel online operations.

Why Software Matters for Multi-Channel Ecommerce

In order to be competitive and reach a wider audience, sellers need to venture outside their comfort zone and sell on multiple channels. This creates numerous challenges:

Each new listing on a new platform must be optimized for a given marketplace and meet their unique posting requirements. This often means manually inputting each listing separately, which is very time-consuming.

Inventory must be available and ready to deploy through a variety of shipping methods, as per the requirements of the marketplaces used and/or consumer preferences. The more warehouses your company has or fulfillment centers it uses, the more likely problems are to rear their ugly head.

Orders, returns, exchanges, and refunds need to be fulfilled, tracked, and prioritized in order to keep outflows and inflows working seamlessly. Managing these tasks and data across multiple channels requires multiple bodies, software, and countless hours spent categorizing. This can make scaling a real nightmare.

Accounting teams have to take all the bits of data coming in from all sources and find a way to bring it all together into one place in order to identify efficiencies and problems. This could lead to the need to hire more people if no software is available to organize sales, inventory and shipping data.

Automation software is key to streamlining all these processes. Software like Jazva eliminates these limitations by consolidating and centralizing your operations.

How Jazva Helps Online Businesses Win Multi-Channel Ecommerce

To put it simply, Jazva brings all the platforms you use into one software. Product management, inventory tracking, shipping providers, and all accounting data are accomplished through robust, up-to-date API integrations and custom EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) technology.

The Jazva software interprets incoming and outgoing data for you, sends it where it needs to go for posting or review, and keeps the business moving forward — eliminating the need for incessantly pausing operations to figure out what’s happened throughout the typical sales day.

In other words, you can simply list, ship, and sync inventory across all your channels through one platform. The software is connected to popular platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Jet, eBay, Shopify, Houzz, Wayfair, UPS, and FedEx.

Amazon Inventory Management a Game-Changer

If you’re selling on Amazon (if not, why not?), then you already have a keen understanding of the challenges faced by ecommerce retailers seeking to carve out a niche market on the world’s top online marketplace. Managing products, orders, inventory, and overall analytics on Amazon alone is a challenge that’s brought many an online business to its knees. Amazon is a platform where only the strong can truly survive and thrive.

An Amazon integration is, therefore, a must-have for your ecommerce platform. Fortunately, Amazon FBA is one of several integration features included with a Jazva subscription. They’re also an approved Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) integrator and offers Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF).

Amazon MCF allows you to cross-sell to multiple channels using your FBA inventory, having Amazon fulfill orders to other stores such as eBay, WooCommerce, Shopify, and more. Jazva optimizes and prioritizes all your Amazon orders, so customers get their orders quickly, and issues are resolved just as fast to maximize consumer loyalty to your brand.

Best of all, you can manage multiple Amazon listings, across multiple accounts, via one integrated software platform.

Big Data Equals More Profits and Fewer Headaches

Jazva is going to be a real game-changer in the coming year. Ecommerce is on the rise, but also hyper-competitive. Online sales, inventory, shipping, and accounting data needs to be effortlessly accessible in order to make a mark in the ecommerce space, particularly when employing a multi-channel approach to selling.

This software promises to save up to 30% of time and money spent on tasks related to multi-channel selling and shipping. Time is money, and Jazva is built to ensure you get more of both.