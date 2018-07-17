Traveling for Business? Stay Healthy

If you’re an entrepreneur, business travel is often a requirement. Whether you attend an industry conference, meet with investors, or pitch for a prospective client, you may have to jet to various parts of the country multiple times per year.

During such treks, staying healthy can be one of your greatest challenges.

Five Ways to Stay Healthy on the Road

There’s probably no way to guarantee you won’t get sick, but you can take several practical steps to reduce your risk of contracting a cold, virus, or other illness. Here are five of them:

1. Load Up on Vitamin C

“Airline travelers are 20 percent more likely to catch the common cold,” this infographic explains. “A few days before flying, take extra vitamin C and B-complex vitamins to boost your immune system.”

Vitamin C is a water-soluble nutrient, which means your body doesn’t make or store it. If you consume more than your physique can handle, your systems simply flush it out via urine.

Although you might normally take a single 500mg capsule a day, you may safely ingest as much as 2000mg per day without any ill effects. In anticipation of a situation where your immune system is likely to be taxed, such as travel, consuming extra vitamin C will provide an added layer of protection.

2. Stay Hydrated

It’s also vital to stay hydrated to flush out germs and toxins. Always carry a water bottle with you when you travel, and make it a point to consume at least 64 ounces of water per day.

(You might want to make sure you secure an aisle seat on the plane, as well. Otherwise, your neighbor in the next seat will grow annoyed if you have to climb over him or her repeatedly to make regular trips to the restroom.)

3. Choose the Right Hotel Room

You probably weigh a range of factors when you select the hotel for your trip – such as location, price, and amenities – but you should also look at various health and safety factors. According to a study by Amerisleep, which surveyed inspection reports on more than 3,000 hotels, looks can be deceiving.

“We were surprised to learn that star ratings weren’t necessarily good indicators of cleanliness or safety, but price and customer reviews generally were,” the study explains. “In general, the more you can budget for a good hotel, the safer you’ll be from issues like fire hazards and unsafe balconies to sanitary issues like dirty dishes and unchanged bed sheets.”

4. Wash Your Hands

Between airplanes, public transportation, business center keyboards, and handshakes, travel exposes our hands to a lot of germs. Regular hand washing is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick.

If you can’t wash with warm water and antibacterial soap, a pocket-sized bottle of hand sanitizer is the next best option. As always, try to keep your hands away from your mouth, nose, and eyes.

5. Eat Healthy

A healthy diet will strengthen your immune system and make you feel better throughout your business trips. “For the journey itself, be sure to pack your own snacks,” entrepreneur Annie Yang suggests.

“Chopped fruits and vegetables, raw nuts and trail mixes can help to keep you energized and curb that hunger when you’re running back and forth between meetings. Moreover, having these items on you makes it easier to say no to the chips and sodas offered on the flight.”

Give Your Body What It Needs

Under normal circumstances, staying healthy isn’t any mystery. Avoid germs, stay hydrated, consume the right nutrients, and make sure your body gets ample rest.

The problem with business travel is that it throws off your routine and exposes you to additional risks. In response, you must amplify your efforts and be even more disciplined about how you care for your body.

Stick with the advice outlined in this article and you’ll significantly reduce your chances of becoming ill.