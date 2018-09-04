Entrepreneurs: Use Technology to Promote Physical Activity and Healthier Lifestyles in The Workspace

Physical activity and generally living a healthy lifestyle is one of the many ways to increase life expectancy, be more productive, and enhance the quality of life. In the pre-technological days, people used to carry out their daily activities in very manual ways. This ensured that they remained fit even without deliberately engaging in designated fitness activities.

However, things have since then changed in a great way. Fat transformation or any other health-altering regime can no longer be achieved by merely going about your usual business. With the increased use of technology, people have invented ways of doing things without necessarily going through any physical strains.

Let us say life is more relaxed now and it is easier for one to get lazy.

On the other hand, the advancement in technology has also resulted in better and more fun ways of engaging in physical activities. Also, information on how to lead a healthier lifestyle has been made readily available thanks to the internet and smart gadgets.

Embracing technology is one of the ways to integrate work and fun and live a healthy fulfilling life. Since technology checked in, it is no longer business as usual even for the health practitioners.

There are more advanced ways of detecting and diagnosing diseases and technological solutions offered for most of the health problems. The following are ways in which you can use technology to promote your physical activity and live a healthier life:

1. Use of Activity Tracker

Unless you are able to track your daily activities, it will be hard for you to tell exactly how much your body has been actively engaged. The availability of activity trackers and pedometers has made it easier for people to evaluate their physical activity. This can be done even as one goes about their daily business.

These gadgets measure the intensity and frequency of physical activities which are later transferred to a computer for analysis. With these, you are able to evaluate yourself and know how you can improve your physical activity.

2. Dial-A-Doctor

The availability of online doctors and health assistants has brought a big difference in the lives of people. Nowadays, there are so many clinics and medical consultants who are ready to offer any necessary help at affordable fees.

It is possible for you to get a personal health coach online and get the same help you would find in a physical clinic. These experts are trained in different medical fields so there are enough options to choose from.

3. Actively Engaging Video Games

Not all video games promote laziness. With the advancement of technology and the increased awareness of healthy living, active video games have been introduced. Instead of children and even adults spending time on the coach, they can now play as they workout.

The components of these games enable people to increase their energy expenditure. They involve active movement different parts of different parts of the body. They can be used to facilitate family workouts to ensure collective boost on physical activity and general health.

4. Smart Gadgets

Currently, there are various smart gadgets available on the market. These gadgets come in all sizes, designs, and prices. The features thereof have enabled people to access information on healthy living and ways to improve their physical activities. With an Internet-enabled smartphone, you are able to download fitness videos and even follow health coaches.

These days there are authentic health coaches who have freely shared their content on the media platforms. The availability of physical activity applications in these smart gadgets is also another way in which technology has improved physical wellness among users.

5. Availability of heart-rate monitors

The functionality of the heart is a major factor to be considered whenever physical activity and general body health are mentioned. Since the heart is the major organ involved in blood circulation, it is only safe to have its rate measured constantly.

These monitors are used to track energy and calories expenditure which is key in determining the level of activity. They also come in different models some of which display the heart rate real time. This gadget will help you to know how your body functions.

6. Access to Web-based Exercise Programs

With the widespread access and use of the internet, some people have decided to form fitness and healthy living programs. There are also support groups where one can join and walk the fitness journey alongside others.

Technological advancement has brought with it numerous changes in the way things are done in various aspects of life. In the physical activity and general health, availability of smart gadgets and internet-based programs has made things easier.