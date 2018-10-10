6 Ways to Stay Healthy Working From Home

There is no denying the fact that choosing to work from home gives you more control over your life, but it also comes with its own health challenges. Studies have shown that people tend to stay in their pyjamas, live off junk food, and get much less physical activity than they should. The body can get exhausted staying all day long on the comfortable couch, and you would also lose points on the productivity front. There need to be certain changes in the way you plan things if you really want this to work out positively for you.

This article covers some of the things that might sound simple but are too important to be ignored. You can bring the most out of your work if you choose to stick to the points mentioned below. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

1. Separate business from pleasure

This is the first step towards achieving positive results out of your work from home goals. You need to make sure that there aren’t any kids or pets in your way when you sit down to work on an important project. The sound of the TV and other noises should never breach your work environment. This alone will improve concentration.

Set up a separate office area having all the essentials you need in your office. This should include everything you need within your reach while working on any work-related assignment. Make sure the dedicated office area is noise-proof as well as clean. There shouldn’t be dust stuck on the walls or on your desk.

2. Posture is paramount

The way you sit affects the amount of stress on your body. Posture plays a big role in managing your energy levels. The use of a standing desk can turn out to be a game changer if your work time is similar to typical office hours. You can prevent continuous sitting with the help of these desks as they let you work perfectly fine even while standing.

You can decide how frequently you want to return to standing position after sitting for a while. All you need to do is to change the desk to the standing mode and voila: you’re all set! Buying these desks is also easy as you can easily find them on a number of websites that can provide you with a custom solution specific to your body type. Don’t forget to check user reviews before you actually make the purchase because this is a decision that’s critical to your work from home livelihood.

3. Keep good food on hand

Binging on junk food should be out of your routine if you don’t want your body to take the toll. Don’t leave any space for unhealthy snacks around your office area as you can get tempted by these food items. Rather, keep a stock of healthy snack options that you can eat while working or during a break. Keep a water bottle handy at all times. Use the help of reminder apps on your Smartphone to keep yourself hydrated.

Take a healthy meal during the break and keep some fruits and nuts handy while you work. Do not let your body get drained because of hectic working hours. When working from home it’s equally important to manage your time, and also ensure only healthy food goes into your stomach.

4. Regular breaks are essential

You shouldn’t be sitting in the same position for too long regardless of how dedicated you feel towards your work. There’s no point in leaving your brain stressed, and your body exhausted because of accumulated stress. Take frequent breaks, and keep them short so that you don’t end up finding yourself sitting on the sofa watching episodes after episode of your favorite TV show.

Instead of getting busy with your Smartphone, stand up and walk around the room. If it’s been a while since you haven’t stepped out of the room, walk around the house and change the environment around you. This will help greatly in preventing excess stress and you won’t get too bored during office hours.

5. Don’t let yourself become a shut-in

Taking breaks is not only about separating yourself from the computer screen. It is more about finding ways to let go of the pile of stress that has built up in your head because of the time you’ve been busy. You should have a list of people who you can share your accomplishments as well as setbacks with. This is also important from the point of view of staying connected with your co-workers as you can have a real-time feedback.

Talking to friends or family members might not be that great for work, but it can help you get rid of the tension. Telling someone about your work-related updates can be a great way of keeping yourself motivated throughout the journey. It works as a support system that always has your back when you find it difficult to keep up with the work. Don’t be a loner just because you are staying home to work.

6. Set aside workout time

You need to make sure that workout hours do not get left out of your daily routine. You can even divide your workout time between a number of shifts that can be managed all day long. A workout is equally effective whether done in the morning hours or during a scheduled break.

Stretching should be done on a regular basis in order to keep yourself active and prevent laziness from setting in. Keep a lightweight lifting set-up that can be helpful in keeping yourself fit, thus increasing the level of productivity.

Follow these 6 tips and you just might end up having what it takes to work from home with success!