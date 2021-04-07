The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of life for people around the world, and it did so in record time. All of a sudden, people who were accustomed to their usual commute and nine to five jobs found themselves working from home.

Not only are companies sending employees home, but students have been sent home to engage in distance learning online. Even businesses were forced to quickly adapt their retail storefronts into online e-commerce platforms. All of these changes left people scrambling to figure out how to work from home and what equipment is essential.

If you have found yourself working from home, and if you’re wondering what equipment could be a game changer, then this article is for you. Let’s take a look at the top products that can make your life easier as you brave through the challenges and ace this work-from-home situation.

1. Start With A Great Desk

The breakfast bar, dining room table, coffee table, or even your bed might be your current work-from-home space, but these areas are not made for work. It’s important to have a desk for your work because it puts your mind into work mode. Working from the comfort of the couch doesn’t exactly get your mind in gear for productivity.

The good news is that there are desks for all budgets and all spaces. Standing desks, such as the Kana Bamboo standing desk, are compact and versatile while also allowing you to stand while you work. Standing is far better on your back than sitting.

If you’re in need of a solution that you can put away, check out a murphy desk. The YU YUSING wall mounted murphy desk offers storage and a workspace all in one, but you can fold it back up when you’re done.

2. Splurge On An Ergonomic Chair

If you must be sitting for long periods of time, then you want to make sure that you’re sitting in an ergonomic chair. There are options for all budgets, ranging from the $1,000 Herman Miller Aeron Chair to the BestOffice PC Gaming Ergonomic Desk Chair, which doubles as a comfortable office chair, too. Office chairs aren’t cheap, but the right chair can save your back from aches and strains. It’s worth the investment!

3. Get The Right Peripheral Devices

The keyboard and mouse that came with your laptop or desktop might not be the most comfortable or the best quality. Ergonomic keyboards and mice can be used to help boost productivity, so if you’re going to be working in front of a screen for an extended period of time, then you’ll definitely want to look into product such as the Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard, the Logitech G513 Carbon, the SteelSeries “Sensei Ten” corded mouse, the Logitech G305 wireless mouse, and the HyperX Pulsefire Surge.

Just as with everything else, there are keyboards and mice available in all budgets, so you’ll have to do a little due diligence to find what works for your needs.

4. Get Rid Of Distractions With Headphones

If you have background noise at home, then you know just how much those distractions can kill your productivity. Instead of locking yourself in the bathroom to get some work done, try out a pair of headphones.

Options such as the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X are reasonably priced and get the job done. If you’re looking for a wireless option, 1More ColorBuds are wirefree and offer excellent sound quality.

5. Explore VPN Options For Your Home Office

Are you working with client or customer information? Do you want to ensure a higher level of security when working from home? We know that cybercrimes are only on the rise, so one way to help prevent security breaches is through a VPN. VPNs are just one way to layer your security – you should already be using antivirus and secured wi-fi network or hardwired internet connection.

A VPN doesn’t cost much – just $7 per month with ExpressVPN.

6. Look For A Printer That Will Work For You

Before the pandemic, your printer might have rarely been used, but now, if you’re seeing an influx of printing and copying needs, you might find that your printer isn’t exactly cutting it. Now is a great time to upgrade to a sleek, compact laser printer such as the HP LaserJet Pro M15w. The right printer will change your work-from-home experience.

To Conclude…

Working from home is full of challenges and rewards. The convenience and flexibility of being at home is wonderful, but the new obstacles of working with distractions and creating your own schedule can be difficult.

When you create a comfortable working environment at home, you’ll be able to increase productivity and comfort all at once.