How to Invest in Whisky Casks?

Investment in the whisky industry may sound new and strange to many, but this is actually one of the most lucrative investment opportunities in the recent times.

Profit from whisky industry is not new though. Many of the best distilleries and whisky manufacturers have managed to make a great fortune from this. However, never before this was an opportunity for the individuals to make a profit out of this.

What is Whisky Investment all about?

If you are wondering about what it is with the whisky investment that is so interesting and if you do not have a clear idea as to what this thing is all about, here is a simple explanation. Investment in the whisky casks means buying an entire cask of whisky from the whisky manufacturers or the distilleries. The casks are nothing but the wooden barrels in which the whisky is stored for years for seasoning or aging.

The casks play a very important role in the maturation of the whisky. The longer you keep the whisky in these casks, the more intense its flavours will be. And this is where the price of the whisky lies in.

The maturation of the whisky stops when you take it out of these casks and bottle them. Once the whisky is bottled, there is no chance that the price of the whisky will go up. But, if you manage to buy an entire cask of whisky and store it personally, you can make sure that the whisky is mature enough to claim a high price. This is why; whisky enthusiasts and investment enthusiasts are choosing this whisky industry for their profit business.

When you decide to invest on the whisky casks, you might feel lost as to where to start from. Here are a few tips that will help you to make maximum profits.

1. Choose the Right Distillery

The first thing that you need to know about whisky investment is where to buy the whisky casks from. Well, the best place of course is a distillery. Due to the increasing popularity of the whisky investments, many of the distilleries are offering whisky casks for sale, at a discounted price. Also, you can purchase in a bulk amount if you have the budget and if you want to make a huge investment.

Now that you have decided the number of whisky casks that you want to purchase, you need to choose the best distillery possible. Since the idea or purpose is to make huge profits, it is a good idea to choose a distillery that is closing up. These distilleries almost always offer the whisky casks at a reasonable price to get rid of them at the earliest.

Also, since the distillery is closing up, there will be no further production from the distillery unless it opens up again in the future. This means that the whisky cask from that distillery would be rare and one of a kind after a few years. This will increase its price to a great extent.

2. Buy from Auctions

Another possible option to buy and sell a whisky cask is from an auction. Here you will find some of the best choices. Also, if you have a good quality whisky that you have matured for years, you can get a great deal and a great buyer at the auctions, for an amazing price.

3. Online Investment

Along with the above mentioned two options, there are also options for online investments. There are some online platforms through which you can make the investment and buy a whisky cask and they will store the cask for maturation for a period of time that you decide. You may occasionally visit them and watch your whisky being matured over years and once it has matured, these online investment platforms will also guide you about the right buyer.

Conclusion

Now that you have known how to invest in whisky, you can go ahead with your search. However, make sure that you are prepared for the losses, if there is any. Like any other investment option, whisky investment also comes with its risks. You need to understand the market before you invest in whisky casks, buy them or sell them.