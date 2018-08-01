5 Helpful Tips For Your NYC Business Trip

You probably know that the fantastic New York City is made up of 5 boroughs: Manhattan, Queens, Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Although there is not enough time in the world to visit each of these boroughs in one day – especially after a long business meeting or seminar – there are some places you can visit that are extraordinary. These are a perfect vacation for you while you’re on a business trip and you’re having trouble figuring out where to go.

I’d like to share with you 5 ways to make the most out of your NYC business trip.

1. Where Are You Going?

One of the most important things you can do for yourself, is to walk with purpose. Walk like you know where it is you are going; this will keep you from “stopping” the flow of foot traffic – which, believe me, is rather irritating and largely responsible for the perceived misconception of New Yorkers being “rude”.

2. Go Out For Entertainment

If you’re a fan of theater, or simply want to enjoy a night out on the town seeing some of the best performances the world has to offer… there are a number of live performances in the Theatre District of Manhattan that will make your heart smile and your love for the arts flourish.

The Iridium is a jazz club located at 1650 Broadway, NYC. Later this year, they’re playing host of performances by Eliane Elias, Richie Kotzen, Stanley Jordan, Soft Machine, and a LOT more. This phenomenal club has a designated Jazz series, Rock series and Blues series.

3 The City Has Exotic Foods

Are you tired of limp, soggy, thin and flabby burgers? New York is home to some of the juiciest and “biggest” burgers in North America. So much that they make regular super-sized meals look puny in comparison. It’s no surprise to feel hungry after a business meeting – after all, the culinary world is only one of the main attractions NYC has to offer. If you’re feeling vegetarian, there are a number of high-quality vegan restaurants that will surely make your tastebuds smile.

As for authentic New York pizza, enjoy an evening (preferably after closing a big account or landing a new business partner) at any one of the many highly-regarded pizza restaurants the city has to offer. Capizzi in Staten Island (“Pizza Heaven In Hell’s Kitchen”) is one authentic NY restaurant with a lot of favorable reviews across social media.

4. Nature

Central Park is one of the largest parks in the world – home to a luscious and vibrant family of forestry. Thousands of people alone come to Central Park each year, as part of their vacation destination. This park is a fantastic spot for a “walking meeting” when you don’t want to have meetings cooped up indoors all day. It’s also a great place to relax for a few hours.

If you and your company would do anything except walk the 840+ acre park, there are several variations of tours including Central Park pedicab tour, which you can take for a small fee.

5. Relax

Doesn’t an hour or two at a spa seem like a wonderful place to “unwind” your feet, ankles, legs, and everything else? (This is a spa – there’s no reason to be bashful about wanting to relax in pure bliss.) Bliss 57 offers you an hour-long shoulder, neck and scalp massage.

So, there you go – five tips to get you started with your business trip in NYC. If you have more tips, please share with us in the comment section!