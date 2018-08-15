4 Creative Ways to Get Fast Money for Your Business

If you’re reading this article chances are you need money quickly for your business. It’s a problem a lot of us can face. You have a business idea, but no money to fund it. Your friends don’t want to talk to you, your family doesn’t want to talk to you–or you don’t want to approach them–and going to the bank to get money is a long shot.

So, what do you do to get money to fund your business? There are several options you can do and some are easier and faster than others.

1. Use your emergency fund

The first thing you can do is look into your emergency savings account. Ideally, you should have at least 6 months of salary saved so you can withstand a financial hardship. Of course that is easier said than done with all the expenses families face these days. From high mortgage costs, to health insurance costs, to college costs–the list goes on and on and on.

So, if you need money for your business idea and do not have a savings account where else can you turn?

2. Get a second job

One option is to consider getting a second job. You can save this money and work towards putting the money towards your business idea, but the problem is that a second job will likely eat up your time. Working one job and starting a business is hard enough, whereas working two jobs and starting a business would be very difficult.

3. Sell items from your house

If you can’t get a second job what is another option? You should instantly look around your house and see if there are items around your house that you can sell. A lot of people have items that they can get money for. These include furniture, electronics, or other items.

You can sell them on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, or even eBay. Or, you can have a garage sale and promote it to get lots of people. The better you do advertising your garage sale, the better you can do.

You can also auction off an item via an auctioneer, to get money. This won’t be immediate, but chances are someone will want what you have had.

4. Borrow money

If you do decide to borrow money, you will need to have equity on the item you want to borrow. A home equity loan or car title loan is something you can consider if you have equity. A home equity loan works by borrowing against the equity in your home.

The equity is determined by the value of your house and then by subtracting what you owe on it. For example, if you owe $200,000 on your house, and you can sell it for $250,000, then you have $50,000 worth of equity. This doesn’t include the sale or expenses with selling your house, but it is a simple example.

A car title loan works the same way, except it uses your car’s equity. Family Title Loans can help you get money for your car quickly and effectively. You will need to live in California for this to work.

Another strategy to use to get money is to look into getting a loan from a bank. The bank will want to see a business plan, and in most cases will also want collateral in the form of land, a home, a property, or something else. There are small business loans available at times that can help you if you fit the criteria.

If you have a lot of credit card debt, into paying that off first, and or refinancing that debt into a consolidation home, or into your home mortgage. This can, many times, lower your monthly payment and free up cash. As always, take into account the interest rate and other factors.

Conclusion

You have probably heard this somewhere: When there’s a will, there’s a way. Keep that in mind, and you will do just fine if you need money for your business idea. One thing to be sure of, is to write down your idea. That way you can refine your idea and plan over time.