The Top Social Media Marketing Tips for 2018

It’s common knowledge that social media is an effective marketing tool with almost the same reach as that of the Internet itself. Its beauty lies in the multitude of media that you can market yourself and your business by. The fact that almost everyone and their mother has at least one social media account should be a clear indication of how much marketing potential lies in these platforms.

Furthermore, the beauty of this type of marketing is that it caters to a wide range of people. Take note that not everyone is literate, but they know how to use their smartphones. They may not be able to read, but they can definitely listen, and they can most definitely watch.

So, now that we’ve established how effective social media platforms are for your marketing campaign, how do you use them effectively? Read on, friend.

Stay Active

Nothing says relevant more than a regular show of activity on your profile. Social media success is not something that comes in a span of a few weeks — you literally have to build your reputation from the ground up. But not only do you have to be active, you also have to be aware of what time of the day most of your followers are online.

Post regularly during these hours and you literally become part of their day. Though if you truly want to accelerate the growth of your page, then alternatives, such as this service that guarantees you a solid number of Instagram likes, are some of the best ways to increase your exposure with minimal effort.

Stay Visual

A picture says a thousand words. Cliche, I know, but one that’s true to the core. A powerful image has the potential to deliver an extremely strong message in a matter of seconds.

A few minutes of a video can deliver what a chapter in a book would. People today live the fast life, and nothing says “get to the point” a thousand times than a solid picture.

Chatbots

Chatbots aren’t new, but the modern-day ones do come with a human touch that feels much more personal to your audience. These are much more effective than email blasts because chatbots can be programmed to respond like a human would (though I honestly doubt many chatbots would pass the Turing test).

Chatbots are a great way to send out quick reminders, announcements, and other important information. This is great for, say, announcing an upcoming promo, event, or even simply wishing your viewers well, and is a great way to build and nurture your relationships.

Instagram Stories

Since it was introduced, this has been a very powerful marketing tool for one reason — the ability to add a link into your story. An effective story combines all the elements of the previous items discussed. It shows your followers that you’ve just recently posted, allows you to add photos and videos, and also allows your audience to DM you.

Take note that you need at least 10K followers if you want to be able to add a link to your Instagram story. One thing’s for certain, this feature isn’t going away anytime soon, so get on the train and start using it to full effect.

So, there you go – 4 tips to get you going with your social media marketing campaigns. If you have more tips to share with us, please do so in the comment section.