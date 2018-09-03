Staying Ahead of the Competition: 5 Steps to Developing a Digital Transformation Strategy for Enterprises

In today’s increasingly competitive business scene, most, if not all modern-day enterprises acknowledge the importance of adopting new technologies strategies. However, only a handful of those operations know how to lay a solid foundation to take full advantage of digital solutions. As connectivity between devices and platforms continues to advance, companies must embrace technology by acclimating their products, services, and processes through a clearly defined strategy for digitization.

Developing the ideal digital transformation plan for your business requires that you bring individual technologies together in one unified strategy that will impact your entire organization. If you’re wondering where to start, here are five steps that will help you to keep your transformation on the right track.

1. Define Your Objectives

When it comes to adopting new technologies, most businesses take up whatever technology that is available without a clear vision of what they want to accomplish, both short and long-term. More often than not, this mistake leads to isolated technologies that are difficult to bring together and scale throughout the organization.

Instead, start by defining how you want your target technologies to improve your business, and how they will collectively drive transformation at every level of the organization, including your client base. Formulating objectives not only sets up your enterprise for a lasting competitive advantage but also provides future reference points for assessing the impact of the transformation.

2. Define the Experience

When planning for digitization, keep in mind the needs of the people that will be using the new technologies. Your end users, be they customers or employees, must be willing to embrace innovation fully to guarantee a successful transformation.

Think about how new software can make work simpler, or how intuitive functionalities can give your clients better access to your catalog. Your primary focus shouldn’t be on the technology itself but on the user’s experience, which must be seamless, intuitive, and most importantly, consistent.

3. Assess What You Have

Once you have an idea of what you to achieve through digitization, assess the technologies you have to determine where and how to start your transformation. Take stock of your business’s existing digital infrastructure, and decide what to retain, upgrade, automate, or retire, based on your goals and the experience you want. This step will help you to keep your strategy grounded and actionable.

4. Review and Select the Solutions You Need

After you have developed a reasonable idea of what you need, start evaluating and selecting possible tech solutions that will meet your objectives, provide the experience you want, and fill the gaps of your existing technologies. This step will require you to perform a thorough review of potential offerings from different vendors. Seeking digital transformation consulting services can make it significantly easier to pick the ideal partner company for your enterprise, but ideally, you’ll want a vendor that is easy to work with and has a proven track record, in addition to having all the solutions you need.

5. Plan for Implementation

Finally, assemble your list of goals, end-user requirements, analysis of existing technologies, and possible solutions into an all-encompassing, actionable strategy. Plan for each action in the digital transformation process to ensure you have the human and capital resources available for the move.

Besides making sure the digitization goes on seamlessly, a proper plan will give the affected stakeholders, from high-ranking executives to low-tier employees and customers, a much-needed heads-up, so that the transformation doesn’t cause unpleasant disruptions to business operations.

Wrap Up

Embracing new technologies is more a requirement than a luxury in current times. With the right steps, nonetheless, you can develop and implement a digital transformation strategy that will help you to open up sales channels, find new markets, improve efficiency and increase revenue.