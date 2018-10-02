5 Top Tips to Avoid Work Related Illness

Good health ensures we live a long, happy, productive life. Yet many of put it at risk every day to earn a living. According to the UK Health and Safety Executive, there were 1.3 million British workers suffering from work related illnesses in 2016/17.

If you don’t want to add to these statistics, follow these 5 top tips to prevent common work related illnesses to remain productive, avoid unneeded days off, and live a long happy life.

1. Computer glasses

With so many of us spending large portions of our days glued to computers, tablets and mobile phones, digital eye strain is becoming a common and debilitating work related illness. Headaches, neck pain and sensitivity to light can be symptoms and onset usually occurs between the ages of 25 and 45. Glasses technology, such as those adaptive lenses from optical tech experts Zeiss, help combating blue light, glare and radiation that emanates from screens.

2. Touchscreen gloves

If you spend part of your day outdoors, it can get chilly removing your gloves in the bleak midwinter in order to answer those important phone calls from bosses and clients. The clever outdoor experts at The North Face have developed excellent ‘Etip’ gloves that keep your hands warm while allowing you to text with ease. Pick up a pair today from your local mountaineering or hiking shop.

3. Digestive supplements

Your digestive system breaks down the food you eat into the nutrients that fuel your brain and body for work and play. Drinking plenty of water and exercising regularly are necessary, but sometime a little extra help is needed. You can look for digestive supplements like amla berry powder or black sesame seeds from ecommerce sites like online health store Kijani Living to help avoid work related illness and to keep your brain and body in top condition.

4. Work trousers

Working outdoors in wild weather is no fun — but if you’re employed as a fisherman or maintenance worker it’s unavoidable. Waterproof trousers are a wise investment for these rugged jobs, but those made from synthetic materials can feel sticky and sweaty. Try some Carhartt trousers woven from duck material in an online work supplies store — they’re warm, comfy and will keep the water from your skin so you don’t catch a chill.

5. Slippers

When you work from home, it can be tempting to complete your shift in your pyjamas or onesie — but walking about in bare feet can cause chills and stubbed toes. However, a pair of stylish Danish Glerups slippers from Scandinavian home design store Hus & Hem protect your tootsies, and are trendy enough to wear to the shop or pub without putting a paper bag over your head to avoid embarrassment. Once you try them you won’t want to take them off. Make sure to choose a pair you’ll feel confident wearing indoors and out to get the best bang for your buck.

What are your tips for avoiding work related illness?

I hope you found at least one tip that will help you create a more healthy working environment. Try them today and you’ll always be in peak performance, no matter what comes at you during your day.

Please share your own tips in the comments section.