Most Important Questions to Ask a SEO Company Before Writing Up a Contract

Search engine optimization is, without a sliver of doubt, one of the most important aspects of online marketing. Such is common knowledge and to even attempt to explain why it’s deemed so is nothing short of redundant. You might as well try to explain to someone the benefits of getting a good night’s sleep. Everyone is aware of the fact at this point.

But what isn’t common knowledge are the questions that need to be asked to determine if a candidate for an SEO Consultancy post is the right one for your business. The danger here is that many applicants are able to claim to be able to deliver good results. However, some of them do so harmfully through the use of black hat SEO methods that will not only hurt your website ranking, but they may even keep your website from getting indexed at all.

The importance of getting this right cannot be understated. SEO consultants can either make or break your business after all. So, what are the questions you need to ask?

What Tools Do You Use?

A good craftsman knows the value of quality tools. In the same manner, a good SEO consultant is going to know which tools are more effective and suitable for a particular situation. Many black hat SEOs use “tools” but not all SEO consultants who use tools do black hat SEO. Reporting tools, research tools, and analytics are okay to use.

Don’t resort to tools that are designed to exploit the way search engines properly gauge the information on your page.

Can Any of Your Previous Clients Vouch for You?

A lot of online purchases are heavily influenced by anecdotes a.k.a. reviews. Always be on the lookout for big business names as they are the proof you need to ascertain that the company you’re dealing with is able to deliver. A lack of examples of previous clients can only mean two things: either they weren’t able to deliver good results or they aren’t as experienced as they claim themselves to be. Either way, walk away from that candidate.

Can You Guarantee That Our Site Will Rank #1 in X amount of Time?

In HR Recruitment terms, this is called a disqualifying question. If your candidate answers “yes”, then you best move onto the next candidate. The reason for this is that SEO is an extensive process that takes a lot of both time and expertise. Not only that, but Google’s algorithm is as fickle and elusive as the very wind.

Insider knowledge, secret methods, and connections with Google employees are all signs that you should move onto the next candidate.

Do You Always Adhere to Google’s Best Practices?

This is a question that helps to separate those who prioritize quick but short-lived results from those who recognize the value of gaining lasting results over the course of time.

Conclusion

Hiring the right SEO consultant is challenging, indeed. That’s why you need to learn a bit about SEO, as well as on how to choose an SEO specialist, and so on.

That said, if you’re looking for resources, one of the recommended ones is BestSEOCompanies.com. It’s a great resource to check for some of the most reputable SEO companies and all of them share one thing in common: they adhere to Google’s best practices.