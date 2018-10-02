Online Marketing Tips for Contractors

It is obvious that all builders and contractors are looking for ways to generate more business – more projects, more growth and more customers. Examples include home renovations, landscaping, driveway sealing, garage door installations, and many other trades. The truth is that there is a lot of information out there, and it’s often difficult to make sense of it all. There are many marketing strategies you can choose from online marketing, offline marketing, automated marketing, cold calling, and face-to-face marketing.

If you’re reading this, you’re likely not a marketing expert. You may lack important information about the marketing option to choose, and end up getting overwhelmed with the whole marketing process. Before getting started with online marketing, you need to have a foundation and strategy. Contractors who develop and invest in a marketing strategy, and stick to it move to greater heights in their business faster.

In this article, our friends at General Contractors Queens NY will discuss some popular online marketing tips for contractors. By the end, you will have a clear idea of what online marketing strategies to start with. Let’s get started by looking at key factors to consider before investing your time and money in online lead generation.

Marketing Tips Contractors Need to Consider Before Investing in Lead Generation

Any marketing you wish to conduct should be a part of your business strategy and plan. Many contractors fail in their online marketing attempts because of randomly trying too many online marketing strategies at once to generate business lead quickly. This seldom works. Lead generation will only work when it is a part of your strategy rather than being your entire strategy. Here are things to consider before choosing your online marketing strategy.

You can’t outsource the growth of your business completely

You may buy with running your business – managing your business projects, managing your employees and other important things. You may want to hire a person or a contractor marketing agency to handle all your online marketing issues as you concentrate on your everyday activity. But, this cannot work for you. You need to get involved in the marketing process if you love your business.

Marketing is an investment

Let’s look at this scenario: If you want to get fit, you need to go to a gym. The same case applies to your business. If you want to make positive changes for your business, you must be ready to invest your time and money. If you have the time and money, you can this for yourself.

Attract, convert and deliver

To succeed in online marketing, you need first to attract potential customers to your business. Then, convert the numbers attracted to potential customers. Lastly, deliver professional and quality service consistently.

You can only attract customers through lead generation, but you need to work hard to convert and deliver quality services to your customers. If you cannot do this, all leads that come your way will not make any impact on your business

Online Marketing Tips for Contractors

Today, the existence of online marketing has changed the way businesses advertise and communicate to their customers. General contractors have taken advantage of online marketing to attract new customers. Here are the most popular online marketing strategies for construction companies.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for Contractors

Yes, your website might have been burned in the past. It might have happened more than once. This automatically makes you fear the three letter word- SEO. SEO works magic when applied correctly. The technique is not as easy as it sounds. It takes a lot of work, and it is not for free. Contractors need to hire a reputable SEO agency for the technique to work.

There are many reasons why contractors should start using SEO as an online marketing strategy. This strategy helps business websites rank on the first page of search engines. Studies show that customers prefer to hire companies found on the first or the second page of the search engine. Therefore, contractors should embrace and implement SEO strategy to attract new customers to their business.

SEO is an affordable and yet convenient way of reaching new customers. It not only optimizes the contractor’s website but also improves their image and reach. Using SEO can maximize the contractor’s online presence, and make them reach new customers.

Social media

Contractors can use social media to reach to their potential customers. Businesses use social media strategy to engage to potential customers who later convert them to become their loyal followers. More than a billion people have an account at least on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Pinterest. Therefore, this makes it easy for contractors to come up with a comprehensive social media plan.

Through social media, contractors can advertise their products and also provide immediate customer support. This makes them establish long-term customer relations. Social media marketing works for many contractors, but not overnight. It takes time to build an online community to engage with.

For social media to work, contractors should not just post latest projects and blog posts. They should engage with people from other businesses to build a following.

Thanks to online marketing, contractors can bring their services to customers regardless of their physical location. Digital marketing has become a great help to customers who are in need of contracting services. If you are a contractor, you should not be afraid of trying online marketing for your business. You will be more than impressed with the positive leads it will offer your business.