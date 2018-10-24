7 Easy Ways to Boost Your Online Business

If you’re like a lot of businesses, you’ve probably wondered how you can boost your business online. Truth is, there’s a lot of contradictory and even outright false information floating around about this topic.

That’s why we rolled up our sleeves and uncovered the easy ways for you to boost your business online. Read on to learn more.

1. Content Marketing

This is a proven method of reaching your audience with little or no budget. Part of content marketing involves publishing your content on popular authority sites that permits it. Examples of such sites are slideshare.net, quora.com, medium.com and Linkedin’s new publishing platform. You can leverage the authority of popular sites to deliver valuable information, build an almost instant visibility and attract the right audience to your website especially if it is new.

2. Social Media Marketing

While this is the strongest way to make your business visible, you will have to use paid promotions such as Instagram ads, Pinterest ads, Facebook ads, and LinkedIn ads to reach the right audience for your business. You can use Facebook page to promote your business, use Twitter as your customer service channel, network on LinkedIn and share fascinating photos about your business on Instagram using relevant hashtags.

For you to be successful on social media, the first step is to choose the right network. Assuming Instagram is your preferred network, you need to build your Instagram followers, then, use your audience’s insight to create and curate your content regularly. You can even use tools such as Hootsuite to schedule and automate your posts.

3. Referral Marketing

It is a proven fact that 80% of all businesses fail within the first 18 months of their existence. However, to avoid being one of the 80%, you must know how to deliver true value to your audience. Thus, most of them will refer you to their friends and family. A way to get faster results from using this technique is to place a link to reviews about your business on your website. These are the reviews that appear on Yelp, Trustpilot, TripAdvisor, and other popular review sites.

Doing these has two major benefits:

You’re proving to your potential customers that you deliver real and value customer satisfaction a lot

You will be using a very cost-effective method to promote your business

4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

If you can master SEO, you can send unlimited amounts of traffic to your website. Optimizing your site for the search engines involves optimizing your site for relevant keywords, improving your site’s speed, making sure it is compatible with all mobile devices and you create quality content.

Pro tip: you may not see great results in the short term. However, don’t get discouraged, you should treat it like a marathon and not a sprint.

5. Email Marketing

You must attract the right website to your website and provide them with a valuable free-gift in exchange for their name and email address. You can use infographics, online tutorials and other types of compelling content to attract the right audience to your website. Once they arrive at your website, your free-gift should be valuable enough to entice them to sign up to your email list.

Then, after signing up, you need to provide them with useful and relevant information every day while promoting your business at the same time. Since you must know how to write compelling sales copy before you can become an effective email marketer, it is a skill you will develop over time. Again, don’t expect success overnight, but as you keep sharing valuable information with your subscribers, you will eventually be successful with it.

6. Vlogging

One of the most effective ways of reaching a large and engaged audience is by sharing video tutorials on YouTube and Facebook. However, make sure your videos are high-quality in terms of content and production. Sharing video tutorials is one of the best ways to establish your authority in your field and with time, you will gain loyal followers who would be willing to pay you for your expertise.

Pro tip: make sure your videos always contain a call to action. This can be as simple as asking viewers to subscribe to your channel, like your videos or subscribe to your email list.

7. Blogging

This involves sharing high quality and relevant content on your blog regularly. With time, you will establish your authority in your industry and drive enormous amounts of traffic to your website through search engine optimization (SEO).

Conclusion

Now that you’ve discovered how to boost your business online, you need to act on what you just learned. The sooner you do, the better for your business.