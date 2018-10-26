Here’s Why Strong Writing Skills Ensure Career Success

With the growth of technology, the demand for good content keeps increasing. It informs, explains, motivates, and inspires millions of readers every day. In respond to this demand, more and more people start down this path, either as freelancers or companies.

Copywriting, technical content writing, blogging, and custom paper writing services providers employ experts from all walks of life to deliver quality text content. Yet even this is not enough. It seems that everyone writes and blogs about something. Individual experts share insights into their respective industries. Moms and dads share advice on parenting. Teenagers churn out DIYs and hair tutorials.

The competition is stiff, to say the least; this is a high demand, but high supply sector with low barrier to entry. That said, if you are an academic, a professional copywriter, or a journalist; strong writing skills can influence your career, and lead you to success in the information era.

Academic success

Writing starts early, at the very beginning of our education. Years later, in college we are expected to show our mastery of the craft. Assignments, projects, examination papers – we must write tons, just as any other student. So, what makes your paper different from others, and how can you get better grades? Writing proficiency is the secret.

You may be giving the same answer and proving the same points as your classmates, but if you do it clearly, coherently, and with good grammar, it will guarantee better grades. Writing skill is the reason why different students get different grades for what is, basically, the same topic.

Extra-Curricular Perks

Apart from regular classes, extra-curricular activities also count in college. If your school has a campus magazine or newspaper, students with great writing skills have another opportunity to shine. To be popular, get noticed, make a difference, and add a nice bonus to their resume later.

Many colleges encourage their students to take part in writing contests, as it often can boost their grades, and on top of this can win you prizes and recognition, putting your school on the map. Isn’t it amazing – getting rewards for something that you love doing?

Great Jobs

Are you studying in a college that is offering campus interviews for your future job? Apart from your grades, your answers on the application form, and your character, there is one more factor that helps to impress the interviewer. You guessed it – it’s your writing skill! When interviewers come to a college, they do a background check: hobbies, student activities, areas of interest…

Sometimes, students get selected not because of average grades. Rather, much of it is due to extracurricular activities, such as volunteering, designing leaflets for animal shelters, or reporting in local newspapers. If they’re impressed enough with your skills, interviewers may overlook poorer grades.

After college, you will have to write resumes, cover letters, and emails for employers and recruiting agencies. If your writing is weak, there’s a chance you will not get an interview, even if your skills and experience fit the job description to a “T”.

Prosperous business

Do you think that the writing is helpful only while you’re still in college? Far from it. Online marketing places a lot of focus on written content, so if you’re looking to do a job related to media or marketing, excellent writing is a must.

Even if your business has nothing to do with media (Eg., you make wedding cakes), you still have to advertise and put yourself out there. You will have to start your own website, and create compelling content for your customers. As we all know, content is king. You will also have to do outreach to establish contacts with partners and other businesses. Writing great content in your niche that other blogs, and media outlets want to publish, brings you exposure and attracts new clients.

You can also make a living freelance writing. With the abundance of SEO and content marketing campaigns needed, the demand for quality copy will hardly decrease in the future.