4 Essential Tools to Maximize Online Security In 2018

Online security is becoming a big concern for the modern-day world. With digital technology evolving at a rapid pace, we get fast connection speeds, amazing streaming services, and cheap Internet, among other things. On the other hand, in 2018, it’s not safe to roam the Internet without proper protection. Threats such as viruses, hackers, and government surveillance agencies will most certainly come after you.

Even if you install a top-of-the-line antivirus package (like Kaspersky or McAfee, for example), you’re still vulnerable online. That’s why VPNs are becoming so popular. Today, we’ll take a look at the best VPN Mac and Win users can rely on for protection.

1. ExpressVPN – The Ultimate Solution

The biggest selling point of this Virtual Private Network is the fact that it’s incredibly reliable. Also, ExpressVPN comes with some of the best features, and it’s very fast and easy to use.

Setup won’t take more than a couple of minutes; the VPN offers a generous 30-day MBG (Money-Back Guarantee), and, again, it’s ultra-secure, which is the most important thing.

Sadly, all those lovely treats come at a steep price: the monthly plan will cost you 12.95 dollars – that’s a lot. However, if you go with the 1-year plan, the monthly rate will drop to 8.32 dollars.

With 2000+ servers, 256-encryption, impressive Win and Mac clients, we say it’s worth it.

2. NordVPN – Fast, Secure, Versatile

This VPN has been around for many years, and it’s got a perfect reputation in the industry.

While the monthly plan is almost as expensive as ExpressVPN (11.95 dollars), the 1-year plan drops the price to 6.99 dollars. Plus, there’s an exclusive 2-year deal, and with it, you’ll have to pay only four dollars a month. NordVPN offers 5000+ servers to choose from, follows the no-logs policy (meaning the company won’t log any of your activity online) and can protect up to 6 devices simultaneously (which is more than any other Network can handle). The MBG also lasts for 30 days.

3. CyberGhost – Feature-Packed And Stylish

If you’re looking for an alternative to the first two VPNs and want something more affordable, make sure to check CyberGhost out. It hasn’t been on the market for a very long time, but the list of available features is more than impressive.

First of all, customer support is excellent; secondly, both the Mac and Win clients are very user-friendly and intuitive (plus, they look great); and, it’s a solid choice for unblocking geo-restricted content. The monthly plan isn’t cheap (12.99 dollars, more than ExpressVPN). But if you choose the 1-year plan, they’ll charge you 6.49 a month. And, like NordVPN, CyberGhost has an exclusive 2-year deal: only 3.5 dollars a month.

4. PureVPN – Private, Easy To Use, Affordable

If the number of available countries with servers is crucial for you, then PureVPN might be precisely what you need, as it is present in 114 countries. Furthermore, the company owns every single server and follows the no-logs policy. Kill Switch, Switch Tunneling, and other must-have features come as part of the package. A quick note for the Mac users: even though this VPN works great with the newer versions of the OS, if you’re running an older version, you may encounter some bugs.

The monthly plan will charge you 10.95 dollars. But the brand-new 1-year deal is very affordable: only 2.99 dollars a month (and less than $36 for the whole thing).

Use these 4 essential online security tools and your business will be much better protected, ensuring both you and your customer’s data is safe and protected.