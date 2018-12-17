Which is Better for Dropshipping: Volusion or Shopify?

Drop shipping had an incredible rise in popularity over the course of the past few years. With more and more people wanting to launch their own online business, dropshipping has became one of the most popular “go-to” solutions. Dropshipping is a simple way to get started with selling products online. You don’t need much of an investment, you don’t need to hold inventory, you don’t even need to worry about shipping your products.

With dropshipping, you find suppliers overseas using platforms such as AliExpress. You agree to a price, then place those exact items for sale on your own website or other platforms such as Amazon at a marked up price. When somebody orders your item at the marked up price, you take their money and use it to place the exact same item with your distributor overseas at your agreed upon discounted rate. They will then ship the item directly to your customer. You rack in the profit that is the difference between your set price and the price you actually pay for the item.

Example of how dropshipping makes you money:

You sell placemats at $3 each on your website.

You only pay your supplier $1 each for those same placemats.

You make $2 profit for each sale minus any overhead fees such as hosting costs.

Volusion

Volusion is an all-in-one eCommerce solution that allows you to set up an online store within minutes, even if you have no coding experience. Numerous themes are available to choose from and tons of third-party integrations allow you to add a variety of functions to your website. With this simple-to-use website builder, you will be able to build professional-looking online stores so you can sell like the best of them.

Volusion is affordable, they offer great performance and they have a vast amount of features for you to enjoy. This is one of the best tools for starters who are new to launching online businesses and want an easy platform without all of the technical fuss.

Shopify

Shopify is one of the most popular eCommerce solutions on the internet. They have tons of great features, but they really shine with their abundance of third-party integrations. Shopify is very easy to use and their customer support is absolutely outstanding. Whether you run into basic issues or need assistance with more complex complications, Shopify’s support experts should always be able to help you out.

With tons of themes to choose from, affordable pricing structures and perfectly optimized websites, you will be able to enjoy stunning online stores without having to know anything about coding. If you’re looking for a beginner-ready eCommerce platform that offers excellent growth and scalability, Shopify is the way to go.

Comparison of These Two Popular Ecommerce Platforms:

Volusion vs Shopify , these are both very high quality eCommerce solutions that allow you to build beautiful and powerful online stores. Both of these platforms offer excellent choices of themes, great apps and powerful performance with fast loading web pages.

Performance : One of the first things we compared was the performance of these two platforms. While Volusion offered fast loading web pages with great optimizations, Shopify had the upper hand. Shopify’s websites had a tendency to load faster and have more optimizations in place.

: One of the first things we compared was the performance of these two platforms. While Volusion offered fast loading web pages with great optimizations, Shopify had the upper hand. Shopify’s websites had a tendency to load faster and have more optimizations in place. Themes & Apps : When it comes to choice of themes, Volusion had a slightly better selection, but Shopify was better suited for apps. Especially when we compare the two platforms with the intention of drop shipping. Shopify has the Oberlo app, which is one of the best integrations for drop shipping online.

: When it comes to choice of themes, Volusion had a slightly better selection, but Shopify was better suited for apps. Especially when we compare the two platforms with the intention of drop shipping. Shopify has the Oberlo app, which is one of the best integrations for drop shipping online. Customer Support : Support at both platforms is great as well, however once again, Shopify takes the lead in this department. Shopify offers higher qualified experts responding to your inquiries and they have faster response times in comparison to Volusion.

: Support at both platforms is great as well, however once again, Shopify takes the lead in this department. Shopify offers higher qualified experts responding to your inquiries and they have faster response times in comparison to Volusion. Price: Shopify and Volusion have nearly identical pricing structures. Both platforms offer a free 14-day trial so you can get to know the platform. The cost of premium themes and apps is also very similar. This makes pricing a tie as both of these platforms are affordable and similarly priced.

Which Platform Outshines the Other?

When it comes down to choosing the best platform for drop shipping, you should definitely consider Shopify. It has superior features such as Oberlo, which helps automate a lot of the drop shipping process. It has better support, faster loading sites and better apps. Overall, Shopify is the better eCommerce solution for drop shipping.