Best Cashback Credit Card for Shopping

Are you looking for a cashback credit card that you would like to use for shopping? There are numerous cashback credit cards on offer in Singapore. However, only a few are worth considering. With cashback credit cards, you will get rewarded upfront whether you use it for shopping, book cabs, hotel rooms, and more. You just have to charge your card when you make a purchase and you get some cash credited to your card account in return. With other cards you may receive a rebate on your purchase as cashback.

There are always certain conditions attached to the cashback. For example, there are cards that offer cashback only on certain categories such as transport, shopping and dining and some cards have a cap on the cashback that you get which you will receive only when you spend a minimum amount each month.

Read on to find out more about the cards that offer attractive cashback:

Citi Cash Back Card

If you are looking for cashback on all your daily purchases, then you can opt for Citi Cash Back Card. Here is a list of cashback offers that you get with this card:

Get a cashback of 8% on chocolates, sweets, cakes and other treats. This is a limited period offer and is applicable only until 31 December 2018.

Enjoy a cashback of 8% when you shop at grocery stores and supermarkets around the world.

Get a cashback of 8% when you pay your bills at bars, cafes, restaurants around the world.

If you use Grab for commuting from one place to another in Singapore, you will get an 8% cashback when you pay for the rides. In addition, you will also get an 8% cashback on GrabPay wallet top ups. This is a limited period offer and is applicable only until 31 December 2018.

If you have your own car, you will save up to 20.88% on fuel at Shell and Esso fuel stations. In addition, you will get a cashback of 8% at all other petrol stations around the world.

For every other retail purchase that you make using the card, you will get a cashback of 0.25% and there is no cap on this cashback.

For all the cashback mentioned above, there are terms and conditions applied. You will also enjoy promotional discounts at select merchants such as Foodpanda, Honestbee Laundry and Expedia. These discounts are applicable only until 31 December 2018.

UOB YOLO Card

UOB YOLO Card is a cashback card that is targeted at young people and it is named after the saying ‘You Only Live Once’. With this card, you will get cashback in different categories like entertainment, dining, online fashion and more. Here is a list of cashback that you will get with this card:

A cashback of 3% on weekday Grab ride transactions made using the card. On weekends, you will get a cashback of 8% on Grab rides. This cashback is applicable around the world.

A cashback of 3% on weekday dining transactions made using the card. On weekends, you will get a cashback of 8% on dining.

A cashback of 3% on online fashion transactions made using the card on all days.

A cashback of 3% on weekday entertainment transactions made using the card. On weekends, you will get a cashback of 8% on entertainment.

Get a cashback of 3% on online transactions made using the card for travel on all days.

For all other spend, you will get a cashback of 0.3%.

All the cashback mentioned above will be applicable only when you spend at least S$600 using the card in the relevant statement cycle. If you fail to meet the minimum spend criteria, you will only get a cashback of 0.3%. The cashback that you earn will be credited to your card in the next statement month.

OCBC 365 Credit Card

If you have OCBC 365 Credit Card, you will get to enjoy lavish benefits in the form of cashback on all your purchases such as online shopping, petrol, dining, telecom bills, grocery, and all other retail spends. Here is a list of benefits that you will get with OCBC 365 Credit Card:

A cashback of 3% on recurring electricity bills (Senoko Energy, Sembcorp Power).

A cashback of 6% on all dining transactions.

A cashback of 3% on recurring telco bills (Singtel, StarHub, CirclesLife, MyRepublic, and M1).

A cashback of 3% on all grocery transactions both online and in-store. This offer is also applicable overseas.

A cashback of 5% on fuel transactions. At Caltex, you will save up to 23%. At Esso you will save up to 20.4% (Offer applicable only until 31 December 2018).

A cashback of 3% on all land transport transactions (Ofo, Go-Jek, Grab). This cashback is also applicable overseas (ComfortDelGro).

A cashback of 3% on all transactions related to travel (Airbnb, Agoda and more).

For all other transactions, you will get a cashback of 0.3%.

To enjoy the cashback mentioned above, you will have to spend at least S$800 based on posted transactions in a month. If you spend less than S$800 in a calendar month, you will only earn a cashback of 0.3% for all the transactions mentioned above.

Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Credit Card

Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Credit Card offers a 1.5% cashback when you use the card for all eligible retail transactions. To get the 1.5% cashback, there is no minimum spend required and no cap on the cashback.

As part of a promotional deal, when you apply for this card from now until 31 December 2018, you will get a cashback of 5% on all eligible transaction when you spend at least S$500 in the first one month of card approval. Get a cashback of up to 15% on Grab rides in Singapore and abroad. The cashback is capped at S$30/month and will be applicable only until 31 December 2018.

As part of a sign-up bonus, you will also get a cashback of S$150 in Prime Now Credits or a S$100 cashback when you apply for this card. You may also get an additional cashback of up to S$100 when you spend using your new card. For all the cashback mentioned above, there are separate terms and conditions applied.

American Express True Cashback Card

If you are addicted to shopping and want to save on all your purchases at the same time, you can opt for the American Express True Cashback. With this card, you will be rewarded in the following ways:

Get S$150 cashback when you purchase goods and services worth S$5,000 using the card in the first six months of approval as part of the welcome bonus.

Enjoy a 1.5% cashback on all eligible purchases without any minimum spend requirement and no earn cap.

Get a 3% cashback when you purchase goods and services worth S$5,000 using the card in the first six months of approval as part of the welcome bonus.

The cashback you earn will be immediately credited to your card account in the same month’s statement.

The cashback that you earn as mentioned above is subject to terms and conditions and if you are eligible for the 3% cashback, you will not get the 1.5% cashback.

Despite the numerous terms & conditions associated with the benefits offered, cashback cards are in fact worthy entry-level cards for daily use if you can comprehend what you are signing up for. They often come with low-income requirements which most young adults in Singapore can fulfil easily, and the annual fees associated with these cards are waived.