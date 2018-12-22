Are You a Good Candidate for an MBA Program?

Earning a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) can have a number of positive effects on your professional life. In addition to widening your career path exponentially, an MBA can boost your earning power and provide you with the clout needed to start your own enterprise.

However, while most people would love to enjoy the perks of having an MBA, not everyone has what it takes to go about earning one. Anyone thinking about enrolling in an MBA program is sure to be well-served by the following traits.

Strong Communication Skills

Strong communication skills will serve you well in the business world. More often than not, those who get ahead are able to ask the right questions, give the right advice and reach out to the right people. This generally holds true in the academic world as well.

Students who want to excel in MBA programs must be able to clearly communicate with both teachers and peers. Since group assignments factor prominently into many courses, a lack of good communication can present a number of issues. For example, if people are unclear on their roles within a group or how much work is expected of them, your assignment grades are liable to suffer as a result.

The ability to offer cogent explanations and ask well-reasoned questions can ensure that you and your contemporaries are always on the same page.

Good Leadership

MBAs are typically pursued by individuals who want to take on leadership roles in the business world. As such, it’s no surprise that good leadership is one of the foremost qualities an MBA student should possess. As previously stated, group assignments play a key role in many MBA programs, and no natural leader would be willing to hang back while their team members tackle the bulk of the work. Although you won’t be the designated leader in every group you’re assigned to, being able to take the reins at a moment’s notice will earn you the respect of your professors and peers and set the stage for success.

Depending on how complex an assignment is and how dedicated your contemporaries are, a group’s structure can quickly crumble, and solid leadership is needed to nip such issues in the bud.

Self-motivation

The ability to motivate yourself is crucial to your success in an MBA program. Since many MBA students pursue their degrees while working full-time jobs and/or raising children, the temptation to skip classes and blow off coursework can often prove overwhelming. After all, this is a master’s degree, not compulsory education, and if you don’t feel like going to class, no one’s going to force you.

Before enrolling in a program, it’s important to recognize that earning an MBA requires a lot of work, and if you allow yourself to fall behind, catching up may ultimately prove impossible. When you’re a child, you have your parents, teachers and other external forces helping you maintain structure, but as an adult student, the onus is squarely on you. That being the case, if your self-motivational skills leave a lot to be desired, consider honing them before enrolling in an MBA program. Conversely, self-motivators with untenably hectic schedules should consider the timesaving benefits of online degree programs and review the MBA program requirements of Santa Clara University.

Recognizing One’s Limitations

Many MBA students are go-getters who take tremendous pride in their work and consistently put their best foot forward. However, striving for perfection in every facet of a degree program can overwhelm you and leave you feeling burnt out. This is why it’s important to recognize your limitations and avoid using perfection as the only measure of success.

When working your way through an MBA program, you’ll be presented with an abundance of complicated concepts and ideas, and you’ll need to remember that your job is to form a solid understanding of them, not completely master each one.

Takeaway

Having an MBA under your belt can open a number of doors in the business world, provide you with enviable credential and facilitate an increase in earning power. However, to reap all of these rewards, you’ll need to put in the time and effort to complete an accredited MBA program. As any MBA graduate can attest, earning a master’s in business administration is far from easy. Anyone hoping to earn an MBA needs to display tremendous dedication, follow-through and critical thinking skills.

Fortunately, while the path to an MBA may be rough, the rewards can be everlasting.