Setting the Tone for the Day: Eight Morning Routines Worth Waking Up To

What is one thing you can do in the morning to set the tone you want for the rest of the day? How does this routine help?

1. Decide on Your Most Important Task for the Day

My most productive days start early, with five to 10 minutes of planning in my head before sitting down to work. Once I’ve decided on the most important needle-mover I can work on that day, only then do I open my computer and get started. That three to four-hour block in the morning where it’s OK to not look at email is the most valuable part of my day.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

2. Meditate

I start my day with meditation. Meditation clears my mind. I focus on my breathing and not anything else in my life (at least I try not to). I literally go through every sense in my body to make myself aware of them. Once done, I feel refreshed and ready to focus.

– Vincenzo Villamena, Online Taxman

3. Reflect on What You’re Grateful For

Start a gratitude practice. Spend the first five minutes of your morning thinking about what you’re grateful for in your life. It sets a positive and peaceful tone for the rest of the day.

– Rachel Beider, Massage Outpost

4. Exercise

Having a morning workout plan is a great way to get your body moving and create a focus for the rest of the day. We spend so much of our day sitting that it’s important to schedule in workouts to keep our mind and body refreshed.

– Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

5. Open a Book

The first thing I do is pick up a book and turn to a random page and read it. Then I think about how it applies to my life and have it set the tone for the entire day. Usually, I like to read on a regular basis to keep my mind from going stagnant. My focus is to get the creative juices going right from the morning, and one way of doing that is through a book.

– Sweta Patel, Silicon Valley Startup Marketing

6. Write Your ‘Success List’

One thing that helped me get so productive on a day-to-day basis is writing down my “success list.” Changing the word from task to “success” gives me more motivation to finish it. Having a well-detailed success list improved my time management, regardless of how many meetings I have.

– Fritz Colcol, Simply Thalia

7. Review Your Weekly, Quarterly, Annual and 10-Year Goals

It sounds like overkill to review such goals on a daily basis, but nothing gives you clarity and context than reviewing what you intend to accomplish on a daily basis. This practice also helps showcase how what you do today impacts what you want tomorrow and years to come.

– Beck Bamberger, BAM Communications

8. Do Something You Enjoy

A lot of people wake up in the morning in a rush. But if you wake up a bit earlier and give yourself a little extra time in the morning to do something you enjoy, it will give you a much-needed boost to start your day and you’ll have a happier day overall. Whether it’s exercising, reading a book or just relaxing, spend some time doing something for yourself in the morning.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC