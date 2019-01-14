Deciding what to wear for a corporate event or meeting might be a point of anxiety to you. This is because each of the event is different.

It would help if you had to think twice before choosing a business attire for your next corporate event – considering what you can, or you can not wear. The dress and suit you wear can be your first and last impression in a corporate event, and it says a lot about you.

There are some factors those you need to think before selecting your dresses. Whether you’ll be standing most of the time or sitting, or will walk for or not, what is the season therein, which city it is – these are the things to be considered along with the others. It is also important to notice the person or the group you are going to meet at the event, whether they belong to any particular culture or group in the society.

Those are the reasons why there are so many people getting frustrated in taking the right decision regarding this selection of dresses.

Business event fashion tips

Depending on the event dress code and requirements, here are typically four things that you need to know for the purpose:

1. Traditional/conservative

This depends on the type of corporate events. Assuming it’s a more traditional event than a casual one, the attire for women should be knee length skirts with the soft color shirt, and for men, it is a conservative color suit with or without a tie. Ladies can wear black closed toe shoes.

The invitation may also require guests to wear even more conservative business attire. If so, men should put on traditional tuxedos. Women must wear dresses which are knee size or extended. Long dresses tend to be official but short dresses can also be acceptable.

2. Business casual

It is usually complicated to identify what enables as business casual. Generally speaking, men should use khakis or trousers having a collared shirt. Ladies may want to consider wearing pants or knee-length dresses or outfits with a blouse or collared shirt. For those who wear contact lenses, products like solotica lenses can add some extra flair to the your business attire. You can also consider using non prescription colored contacts to enhance your overall look.

3. Event-related attire

This type of attire can range between ultra-conservative to ultra-casual – even outright quirky. For instance, if it’s a highly formal profession-related event, you may need to wear the attire that you’re going to be predicted to put on in the workplace when you work in bookkeeping, financial, or other traditional industries. If it’s a more creative event, you may be required to do ultra-casual attire, even expected to do cosplay!

Takeaway

It is necessary to adhere to the business outfit rule set out by the event organizer. Underdressing or overdressing should be avoided, as it can impact the results you’re trying to get and impacts you’re trying to make in your corporate event participation.