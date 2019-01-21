Hospitality is almost exclusively about pleasing others. Of course, today this objective has become more complex. The industry is no longer defined by quality food, drinks and customer service behaviours alone, but also the effect it can have on the wider world. Any misbehaviours in hospitality can be spread across the internet in seconds, and negative press today spreads like wildfire.

Moreover, people are more socially, politically and environmentally conscious, and any hospitality business thought to be ignoring these issues will be kicked to the curb. Everyone has a phone, and everyone is hyperaware, and the hospitality business is constantly walking that fine line between success and closure.

Consequently, here’s how to run a sustainable hospitality business in answer to all these issues.

Recycling Policy

A robust recycling policy is at the heart of every successful hospitality business out there. That green imagery is integral for a positive impression of your hospitality firm, so it’s important to include recycling bins or posters on your premises. The latter document can publicly disclose what recycled products you use, and what your company policy on recycling entails. Not only is this information good for staff and customers to consume, but it also creates an image of your brand that’s more world weary, as well as friendly.

Of course, recycling today is less a revolutionary act and more a matter of law, so there’s that to consider too. Your hospitality firm needs to stay up to date with the times, to act responsibly and resourcefully in all its operations. After all, if your firm is discovered to be involved in any kind of waste crimes (such as fly tipping, etc), customers will steer clear of your business if they think trading with you means damaging the environment. Alternatively, if your hospitality firm can be seen to value something other than itself, this is highly appealing to the market.

Energy Use

You can save on your firm’s utility bills by installing different lighting methods. According to Npower, compact fluorescent lamps use up to 60% less energy, produce less heat and last longer, while LED lightbulbs use up to 80% less energy and give an estimated 50,000 hours of light. Obviously, there’s a lot here for a hospitality firm to take advantage of, so constantly research and utilise the latest developments here.

Of course, the basics help too, such as turning things off that aren’t in use. While it can be tempting to leave the receptions computers on all night, it’s best to just switch them off completely. Be economical and sensible with your energy usage, and your machines will last longer while driving the cost of your utility bills down.

Equipment Maintenance

As technology has developed, so too have business operations across all industries. No doubt your hospitality firm is reliant on tech somewhere, whether it’s refrigerators or air conditioning units. While buying these products and using them might seem like the end of this particular road, this equipment needs to be regularly maintained if it’s to work safely and efficiently.

Like people, equipment ages and develops faults, so make sure you schedule regular cleaning and maintenance check-ups to keep everything running smoothly. After all, if any errors develop and they’re serious enough, it could make your firm’s efficiency worse, or in the worst scenario, cause closure.