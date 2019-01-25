Not every business has the bonus of starting out in the era of unified communications (UC). While tech-savvy start-ups will be bursting to life with UC platforms at the core of their business communications, everyone else is left to debate its potential and choose the right time to upgrade.

If you’re having this conversation with yourself at this very moment, here are some paths you may cross and walls you could encounter as you implement the new system.

1. Expenditure

Large businesses that have been ticking along and steadily growing face the trickiest financial task of implementing unified communications. According to Inc., 73% of companies with more than 5,000 employees cited cost as an obstacle to implementing UC.

While this is certainly a large number of employees, the problems remain at significantly lower numbers. Older computer systems, as well as software and hardware, are an issue for any business that hasn’t upgraded its existing network of machines in the last few years.

To get the best out of unified communications, you need a network of machines that are operating at the same level. So, while UC will save you money in some areas, it doesn’t come without cost.

2. Compatibility and interoperability

We wouldn’t go as far as saying that, by simply purchasing new devices, you can ensure the smooth implementation of UC. While the end result is certainly one that will improve productivity and functionality across the business, it is never a simple case of ‘plug in and play’ to begin with.

Before going ahead and choosing a platform, or service if you’re opting for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), gather as many details about your existing network as you can. Research providers or seek assistance from companies like Gamma, who can help you with implementing unified communications, and weigh up your options before making the switch.

3. Resistance to change

One of the greatest difficulties encountered, though, is not with your existing technology but instead your current employees. As discussed by The Balance Careers, change is one of the biggest contributors to anxiety across a workforce. Change means having to adapt and, at least in pessimistic theory, the possibility of not being capable of doing so.

New software or technology can be perceived as a threat – especially when talk of increased productivity accompanies it. More productivity conjures images – or even memories – of unworkable targets, streamlining of staff, and machine processes threatening human competencies. Just be reassuring and understanding, and address concerns before they become anxieties.

4. Poor quality

While the previous difficulties are ones that you can anticipate and make plans for, this is one that you can deal with beforehand. When focusing your attention on the hardware and software you’ll be working with, don’t forget that, in order to see the full benefits of UC, you’ll need a network that can deliver them.

Low call or video quality, even with UC fully implemented, will only hinder your workers as they get to grips with the new technology. When speaking to network providers, make sure you know that what you’re getting from them will suffice. Any case studies they can offer or existing business partnerships they can freely provide will prove that they are a network provider you can trust.