Call center jobs are coming back to America after years of going overseas. This is good news, especially since the call centers that operate on US soil are working to have better trained employees and more efficiently run call centers.

As technology advances, so will call centers. One major development is the ability for call centers to move their operations to the cloud. It’s a decision that makes a lot of sense, as long as you ask the right questions first.

Here are five questions to ask before moving your call center to the cloud.

Is it secure?

If moving to the cloud will make your call center less secure, then there’s no reason to do it. You’re looking for more security, which is why you need cloud call center software that holds itself to the highest security requirements. “Fairly secure” isn’t good enough.

The cloud doesn’t have to be insecure. Unfortunately, too many companies take shortcuts when they’re moving their operations over from brick-and-mortar setup to the cloud. A company that doesn’t understand cloud security has no business providing cloud services to anyone, much less a call center.

Is it scalable?

We hear a lot about “scalability” nowadays, although not everyone understands what it means. Basically, something is scalable if it can adapt easily, even as the numbers change quickly. If your call center grows in both the number of agents and the number of calls it takes, then your cloud should be able to scale up with it.

Your architecture should work without a hitch regardless of whether you have 20 or 2,000 agents on the phone at the same time. You should never have to apologize to a customer because of growing pains. That’s because the growing pains shouldn’t be noticeable to anyone, including the agents handling the inbound and outbound calls.

Can it integrate with quality control?

The people who call in may not think much of the “calls are recorded for quality assurance” message that they hear, but agents know that there’s a lot riding on things like Call Handling Analysis and Average Talk Time.

Quality control matters a lot. The cloud should be able to seamlessly integrate all the quality control features that your call center depends on. It should be able to help your agents meet their benchmarks rather than act as an obstacle they have to clear before they can provide the service customers expect.

Will it take long to install?

Implementing a new system tends to be a pain for everyone involved. It interrupts work and harms productivity. By comparison, cloud-based call center software should be up and running in a matter of days instead of weeks, with limited to no interruption to the workflow.

Once the program gets up and running, the bugs and limitations should also be minimal. The software needs to come out of the gates roaring, rather than stalling at the start line.

Will it make life simpler?

The cloud is supposed to simplify operations at your call center. It keeps you from having to rent out a lot of on-site storage space and should save your company money rather than cost it. If it’s not doing those things, then it’s not worth it.

The good news is that cloud call center software is more advanced than ever. There’s never been a better time to move your call center to a cloud server. It’s the best and most modern way to optimize your call center’s operations.