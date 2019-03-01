HelloPrint is one of the leading online printing services. The service is committed to providing the cheapest, easiest and fastest printing platform available. Their mantra is simple: high quality and customer satisfaction in both the process and finished product. HelloPrint is so confident in their products they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If the customer is not completely satisfied with the order, they can either be refunded or have their product re-printed free of charge.

Regardless of what type of printing needs you have, ranging from business card printing to clothing, customers can browse a variety of 1000+ products with their free online design templates. HelloPrint believes that people and the environment go hand in hand, so they proudly support over 100 local initiatives that contribute to a better world annually. In order to ensure you’re happy with your product upon delivery, personal help is provided throughout the process. So whether you need business card printing or something for an occasion, HelloPrint should be your first consideration.

Business cards: Not a decision to be taken lightly.

For any business, a business card should always be a major consideration. This small, seemingly insignificant marketing tool reflects everything a consumer will want to know about your business. If you choose to provide a low quality, rudimentary business card you give the recipient the impression you offer a service of a similar poor quality. A business card offers a doorway insight into your business. A great business card will entice the consumer to investigate further, and give them all the information they’ll need to get in touch.

In light of this, a good business card is a vital tool needed for effective networking. The two most common styles of business cards are classic and folded, and HelloPrint offers variations on both of these styles – most notably enabling a business to exactly match the card, logo, and text colors with those used in their branding.

Designing your business card.

There’s no universally accepted way to design a business card. However, there are a few key principals which are advisable to follow:

clear high definition logo

contact details

professional portrait

On the last point, it’s much easier to put a face to a name if you provide it on your card. This won’t always be appropriate in all cases, but it’s advisable for most professionals. Once you’re happy with the design, a key tip is that buying in high quantity will reduce the overall cost.

Of course, business printing can go far beyond just the initial exposure they provide. HelloPrint offers online printing and delivery of high quality flyers, low cost brochure printing, or rollup banners – just to name a few products. Alternatively, why not use HelloPrint for stationery printing, with the dual-benefit of increasing brand awareness for your customers as well as providing a consistent materials for your own staff?

Give HelloPrint a try!

Even something as simple as stickers allow your business to promote itself by attaching promotional material to items such as laptops. Whether your printing needs are personal or professional, HelloPrint provides a service which exceeds any competitor on quality or price, and is focused on the most important factor: customer satisfaction.