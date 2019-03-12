Database security is extremely important to almost all business’s today. Including but not limited to information technology, e-commerce, finance, banking, and healthcare. Every other transaction in the digital world originates from a database that holds all the critical information about your business including usernames, patient health information, and credit card information.

Database security refers to the measures initiated to protect the database management software and information stored in a database from phishing attacks, malicious threats, malware, and DoS (denial of service) attacks among others. Streamlined processes, security tools, and automation are used to achieve this security. In this article, we’ll enlist things an organization must do to secure its database.

Physical Security

The physical servers should be secured and only authorized staff should be allowed to access them. Use digital locks to secure the rooms where servers are stationed and install CCTV cameras to keep an eye on them 24/7.

Establish Impenetrable Firewalls

By establishing a firewall, every connection to a database can be set to deny incoming traffic. A firewall will also block client access and only allow authorized applications. Database administrators and system administrators should strictly monitor and maintain firewall rules. They should also perform ISP scans and network scans to secure the server.

Use a Database Software

An organization can use a paid version or open source database software to secure their database. The software will work on active devices connected to the database while all devices that aren’t active will be unplugged. The most up-to-date version of database software with all security patches installed should be used to ensure that there are no vulnerabilities.

Encrypt Data

Many organizations encrypt their stored data but ignore encryption of backup data. It is essential to encrypt backup data too and store it separately to keep confidential data safe from database security threats.

Manage Database Access Points

Every organization should ensure only a limited number of people have access to its database. Minimum privileges should be given to the administrators so that they can carry out their job.

Larger organizations should consider automating access to their databases with the help of access management software. When there is software, authorized users can be provided with a password for temporary access to the database. It also records the activities carried out by them during that period.

Monitor and Audit Database Activity

Effective monitoring of the database should allow an organization to spot when a certain account has been hacked, when an administrator is carrying out unauthorized activities or when their database security is compromised. Database activity monitoring software can help an organization with monitoring.

Takeaway: