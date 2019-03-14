In the many years that us entrepreneurs have been in business, we have encountered all sorts of people, events, and occurrences. We have either received a bulk order which made no sense to us or we have received so many orders only to be cancelled the next day.

But something very common, though very dangerous, is also happening in business and work places: workplace injuries.

Workplace injuries range from mild to severe (in some cases, even grave). Mild cases of workplace injuries include wounds, mild concussions and bruising. The more severe ones include losing a finger or two, losing a limb, burns, and death.

These workplace injuries may be caused by several different factors. Moreover, they are compensable when the situation justifies it.

Law firms specializing in workplace injury cases like Ravid & Associates know how the field works and how the law protects workers and employees from these unfortunate events.

Like lawyers, us business owners also need to know about the ins and outs of workplace injuries and how we can prevent these occurrences from happening.

Workplace injuries may be caused by several different factors which we, as owners, may or may not have control over. Continue reading below to learn about the nitty-gritty of workplace injuries and ways to avoid them.

Tip #1: Providing Adequate Warning Signs

Something as simple as buying and providing your workplace with the two-sided yellow “Caution: Slippery Floor” Sign is a good idea.

Tripping can happen to just about anyone in the workplace. Young or old, rich or poor, boss or employee, slips and falls can happen at any time, especially when the floor is wet.

By putting the yellow sign on a newly mopped floor, passersby can be forewarned of the slippery state of the floor. This can be the difference between someone accidentally slipping and hitting his or her head on the floor, and someone simply and safely passing through.

Tip #2: Using High Quality Machinery

You may think that buying or using cheap substandard machinery can help you save a few bucks, but this cannot be further from the truth. As a matter of fact, this can cause you even more harm than good.

We all know that cheap substandard machinery does not last long. This would then cause you the hassle of looking for and spending money on their replacement.

In the same vein, substandard machines have a high chance of malfunctioning. If your employee uses the machine and sustains injuries in the process, you would be liable for his or her medical bills.

You may even be ordered by the court to pay your worker a certain amount of damages depending on the severity of the injury and how long it will take the injured employee to recover.

Tip #3: Maintaining Your Establishment In A-1 Condition

A business owner’s negligence in maintaining the workplace in good condition can also be a factor that can increase the chances and risks of workers’ injuries occurring.

According to the law, all property owners must exercise a conscious effort in keeping and maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits, lives or works inside their place of business.

The business owner’s negligence and failure to observe this can have dire consequences for both him and his employees. This is why regular maintenance and routine check-ups are advisable and recommended in business establishments.