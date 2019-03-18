According to the latest findings, those who work in sales in Manhattan earn approximately $62,000 per year on base salary alone. This means that they are making 19 percent more than what the national average for salaries across all industries. Thus, it comes as no surprise that people are turning to this field as they attempt to enjoy a healthy income and unparalleled flexibility.

Given how widespread this sector is, it is not shocking to see that the resources for people in sales are growing rapidly. Below, software salesman Joseph Vessecchia lists his favorite sales resources.

1. Quickbase CRM

Being an efficient salesperson in a high-volume area requires a lot of attention to detail.

In order to keep up with all the numbers and track of all the data accurately, one will have to have highly specialized software that they can rely on. Enter Quickbase CRM. This platform is designed to let people easily create and customize their customer relationship management (CRM) by focusing on the variables that they deem as important to their sales objectives. Additionally, individuals can use the free trial period to learn the ins and outs of the software before deciding if they want to continue using it.

2. Zoom

Zoom is the go-to tool for video conferencing in 2019. The sales industry has slowly shifted towards Zoom and now utilizes it as one of their main platforms for video calling. The tool has been around for several years and has gone through many upgrades. Consequently, it is one of the most fitting apps for those who enjoy simplicity, but want to have reliable software that can be used for their online meetings with prospective buyers or associates.

3. Evernote

In order to maintain a high level of productivity, people in sales will often organize client meetings. Well, the most common byproduct of attending these meetings is the constant note-taking effort that must exist. In other words, people who work in sales will need to take extremely detailed notes from their client interactions so that they can be able to convert them later. Evernote has proven to be one of the most robust, yet simplistic tools for this purpose. It comes with a few different plans that people can choose from based on their needs. For those who think that note-taking will be an essential part of their day-to-day can sign up for the business plan and enjoy constant sync, accessibility on multiple platforms, unparalleled security, and more.

4. Slack

Salespersons require a collaboration network that has multi-channel integrations, high security, and a fairly simple interface. Luckily, Slack fits that description perfectly. It is based on the principle of organized conversations that are divided up in multiple channels that can break people into separate teams, topics, projects, and so on. It allows for cross-functional conversations and easy communication, speeding up the sales cycle. Additionally, those who may need to make a quick call can certainly do so as there is an option to conduct video calls.

5. Outreach

Ultimately, Joseph Vessecchia advises everyone to try using Outreach as their sales engagement platform. Some of the companies that already integrated this app into their operations are Adobe, Glassdoor, and Microsoft. The more notable features include real-time workflows that are built to keep all the sales representatives productive, data analysis that offers important insights, and much more. Not to mention that practically every area of the app can be optimized in a way that will work the best for the user in question.