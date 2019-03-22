It’s estimated that up to 43 percent of all cyber attacks target small and startup companies. If you are like many startups, you may believe you’re immune to these types of threats. Unfortunately, this simply isn’t the case.

It doesn’t matter what type of electronic framework you are dealing with – online, on-site, etc. – you are at risk and need to be aware of what you can do to help reduce the chances of being impacted by a cyber attack.

While using the proper Network Monitoring Tools is a great option, there are other steps you can take, as well. If you want to know more, don’t stop now.

1. Let Your Employees Know About Cyber Security Practices

Each of your employees is going to be connecting and using your network. As a result, you need to ensure they know your cybersecurity practices. It’s a good idea to set up regular workshops to let your employees know what they should and should not do when connected to your business network.

It’s also a good idea to establish and enforce password policies to ensure your employees only use ones that are strong and that they change them on a regular basis. Make sure all employees know they need to inform you if there is an issue so you can address it.

2. Information Breaches

As a startup business owner, it’s important that you are aware of the most basic types of cyber attacks you may be vulnerable to. An information breach is one of these. This occurs when a nefarious individual takes your information by gaining access to your databases. The information and your monetary data are then sold and used for extortion and fraud.

If you have a website where you collect client data, then you need to make sure you protect this information. After all, if you lose customer trust in the early days of your business, it’s going to be hard to get it back.

3. Be Sure You Have a Minimal UI

The more information that your startup handles, the more likely you are to experience a digital assault. To help protect this situation, you need to confine your information gathering and hold to the imperative data that your business really has to have.

This means that you need to avoid trying to collect any non-obligatory info. It’s important to watch for any social networking stage on the web because clients try to snap and to like shareable connections, which could negatively impact the security framework you have in place.

4. Keep Your Network and Your System Updated

It’s important for you to update your PCs on a regular basis. This includes all devices used for work, as well as BYOD electronic items. Updates are crucial, as they are going to stop the latest threats that have been introduced, helping to keep your information safe.

5. Maintain a Backup of Your Information

Even with the best security and protection in place, it is imperative that you back up your data on a regular basis. If your data is ever stolen or compromised, you have a copy of it to ensure that you haven’t really lost it.

Keep in mind, you should not just have a backup on-site. It’s worth the money to invest in an off-site backup for your most important data.

If you want to protect your startup’s important data, your assets, and avoid being a victim of a cyber attack, then make sure you use and implement the tips and information here. Doing so will help you save quite a bit of time, hassle, and perhaps your entire business.