Web design has come a long day from its beginnings in simple code. Now, you can completely design a website without any code using templates, design websites in the cloud, and much more. Here, we’ve listed the top ten digital tools for web designers for this year, 2019. Each of these tools will help streamline the design process and make collaboration easier than ever.

1. Pixel Mob

Searching for high-quality stock images for your websites can be an exhausting process. With thousands of websites out there, it can be difficult to choose a reliable and legitimate source of royalty free images. Pixel Mob takes the worry out of your search by providing a huge database of royalty-free images for use in web or app design. Simply visit the site, search for the type of image you want, and download it. It’s that simple.

The best part is, the images are free to use and usually don’t require any form of attribution, so can use as many images as you want without having to include a reference to the original creator of the image.

2. Axure RP

Axure RP still reigns supreme as one of the best wireframe tools out there. The software is used by a large percentage of Fortune 100 companies, with an impressive lifespan of around 16 years of service. Axure shows no signs of giving up its well-earned throne anytime soon. With constantly evolving wireframe and team management tools, as well as mockup and prototyping tools, this all-in-one tool even includes cloud storage for easy storage and sharing.

Team collaboration has never been easier with Axure’s simultaneous feature, which allows multiple users to work on a project at the same time. With all of these great features, it’s easy to see why Axure is the industry leader in wireframe and prototyping tools.

3. LogoMakr

If you’re not looking to spend a large portion of your budget on a professional logo, you can try one of the many free logo generators the web has to offer, but it’s best to use the top-rated logo generator for best results. Logomakr is just that; a free logo maker that comes highly recommended by its users. Utilizing millions of professional graphics and fonts, you can quickly generate a high-quality logo with ease. The drag and drop interface makes creating a quality logo easy for event least tech-savvy members of your team.

4. Google Fonts

If you’re tired of the same old boring fonts in your web projects, try using Google Fonts . With over 915 font families, this unique tool allows you to copy and paste the code for thousands of fonts at the click of a button. Give your website a unique look by using uncommon or different fonts. Best of all, as long as you have a Google account, Google Fonts is completely free to use. Who doesn’t like free?

5. Dribble

If you’re looking to connect with other professional designers, or just showcase some of your work, Dribble is the place to connect. Featuring a massive online database of professionals, Dribble boasts the largest online community of designers in the world. Here you’ll find thousands of submitted projects, artists and designers, and more. This is an excellent place for web designers to connect and market their skills and projects.

6. Basecamp

Basecamp is an online platform that makes team management and collaboration easier by focusing efforts in a single place, rather than spread throughout the web. The app gives each user a profile from which they can log into the team’s “basecamp” and share projects, files, chat, assign projects, and much more. Basecamp has a huge user base and is highly rated by its users for the easy to use interface and simple collaboration tools. If you’ve never used team management software before, Basecamp is a great place to start.

7. Sketch

When you’re designing web pages, it’s important to have a great interface to design in. One that shows every detail of the design and allows for seamless editing. That’s where Sketch comes in. With it’s easy to use interface and simple tools, you’ll find your projects taking on a whole new light. Sketch comes highly recommended, with the newest version, Sketch 52 being up to 2 times faster than Sketch 51.

8. Noun Project

Icons can be a pain but are a necessary addition when you’re designing a website. Clickable icons can send users to different sites or parts of your website. At the Noun Project , you’ll find over 2 million icons, all of which are royalty free. These icons are created and uploaded by professional graphic designers from all over the world and can be used on any site without attribution.

9. Coolors

If you’re not great at getting color schemes to match up in an aesthetically pleasing way, Coolors has a solution. This useful tool allows you to generate color templates and match them with other colors to create the perfect look for your site. You can adjust brightness and contrast, and even try different shades of each color until you get the perfect combination for your website. Best of all, the service is free and easily accessible via the web from any platform.

10. Origami

When you’re ready to preview your prototype, try using Origami . This excellent tool provides an interface from which you can do a live test run of your prototypes. You can design your prototype on the Origami interface or import your own and test it via the site’s tools. Through the apps for both Android and iOS, you can edit and explore prototypes on the go. This tool is a must-have for getting those finer details taken care of before publishing your new site.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQg3HbXE0hs&list=PL_-Gq1MvPcBo-70OfLylfJ1j_T3eP_KX3

Conclusion:

There you have it. Our top 10 list of digital tools for web designers this year. Share your own suggestions in the comment section.