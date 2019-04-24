Motherboard. It’s a word used across industries and workplaces. But what does it actually mean? If you’ve asked yourself this, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Put simply, it’s the main circuit board found in PCs and other gadgets. This means that it houses its key features. It’s essentially the backbone of almost any electrical device.

But how is one made? What is it Made Of?

Motherboards are important. They enable us to operate computers . But what are they made of? And how do these appliances work? The main part tends to be a processor socket. This is the central piece of any motherboard. It’s designed to house the central processes – in other words, brain activity – of a PC.

And then there’s the power connector. Its title pretty much explains its function. Obviously, no electrical appliance can work without power. Other vital parts include memory and expansion cards. While the former stores memory, expansion cards can add extra features to a computer, like sound and video. These are the primary – and most essential – tools within a motherboard.

How is It Built?

Just how is a motherboard built? Let’s start with the processor socket. This is usually located either in – or near to – the center of the board. The power connector, however,is usually placed towards the right edge of the board. On older motherboards, it may be situated closer to the processor socket. The typical connector contains 20 or 24 pins.

Memory slots feature in the upper-right section of the motherboard. The video card slot, unsurprisingly, lives just below the processor. As you’ll note, the composition of a motherboard is simple.

Can Anyone Build a PC?

In short, yes. Almost anyone can build a PC. So long as they have the correct equipment. And a motherboard, of course.

Luckily, you needn’t look far to find the right appliances. RS provides a wealth of tools – from prototyping boards to connectors – both online and in-store. A component specialist like this can guarantee reliability.Choose one, and you could create a long-lasting computer.

Its staff will also be able to guide you on which tools work best – and how to use them effectively. For a dependable IT system, look to trusted suppliers and sources. Motherboards are simple devices. When it comes to PCs, they’re necessary. Now that you know how it works, you’ll be able to better understand your computer.