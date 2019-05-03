When you run a business, money is likely the largest way you measure success. It also helps keep the lights on, ensures employees are pair, and keeps you going day after day. However, a lot of small businesses miss out on the benefits of having small business accountants to help out. You might think the cost is too high or you can handle it on your own, but that isn’t always the case.

We’ll share why your business, and every business, needs an accountant.

Take Away Some of the Risk

Almost three-quarter of small business owners are choosing to have a company employee handle the bookkeeping and accounting or even human resources. This might seem to make sense, especially if only a few employees are employed. The problem is that accounting and HR are both specialized fields. It’s risky to have someone to take care of both aspects of business.

Knowledge of the latest laws and regulations is required to do a good job. One mistake can lead to serious issues like fines and penalties. You just can’t afford risking your business for the sake of the so-called “efficiency.”

Why Choose Outsources Small Business Accountants

The truth is that putting your important financial documents in the hands of someone who is untrained or handling other aspects of the business can be a choice with negative repercussions. Rather than choosing to have an office manager handling your accounting, an outsourced accountant can be a good choice.

You can use their services as needed rather than paying for a full-time employee. On top of that, this person is likely to know the ins and outs of the financial world, which an on-staff employee may not. One thing for sure, there’s no hidden agenda or office politics that comes with an outsourced professional; less drama and minimum distractions are worth what you’re paying for.

Reasons to Choose an Accountant

Many people believe having a bookkeeper is just as good as having small business accountants, but the truth is something else. Bookkeepers mainly focus on keeping records of the day to day financial transactions of your company. Accounts offer a big picture of your finances and can also prepare your tax returns.

Conclusion

Accounting is an important part of business finances. A more complex financial needs require you to hire a dedicated accountant – whether in-house or outsourced – with no overlapping responsibilities. You can’t afford handing such important role to someone who has other responsibilities like bookkeeping or HR, no matter how good the employee is.

If you need an accountant for your small business, do a quick google search for your local company. Look for things like fixed-fee accounting services that can be tailored to your needs.