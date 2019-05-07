Your weekend becomes a nightmare with the mere thought of going to grocery shopping. Pulling shopping cart, searching for the items, remembering the ingredients and waiting in a long line for checkout is a headache which spoils your almost every weekend.

But thank God, technology has seen the way to the supermarket as well. Now many supermarkets are utilizing technology to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience. All these tech-savvy ways are more convenient, time-saving and fun.

Yes, fun! I know it was difficult to think that grocery shopping can also be fun and convenient a few years ago. But it is happening now, and we love it!

Here are the top five ways how technology is saving our lives by changing grocery shopping experience:

1. Get Your Grocery on Doorstep

What can be better than ditching out the hassle of going for grocery shopping and getting everything right at your doorstep? Many grocery stores are making it possible by taking a plunge in e-commerce and offering home delivery options on their website.

Their grocery delivery software takes online orders; you can choose your desired grocery items and place an order. And things will be delivered at your home.

2. Mobile Payment is on a Roll

With so many temptations placed on every shelf, grocery shopping requires a lot of money. But carrying a lot of money in your wallet can be risky. So many stores are finding out ways to offer diverse payment methods to increase customer convenience and satisfaction.

Credit cards and debit cards have been in the commerce scenario for a while, but technology has further stepped up the payment method. Now mobile payment is a thing, and those who know about it are loving it!

You can use your cell phones’ camera to scan the QR code, select the payment option on the mobile app and pay through cell phone. Simple!

3. Free Checkouts is Legal

Have you ever imagined to step out of the shop without payment and getting caught by the police? It happens now!

Big grocery store chains are offering free checkout services so that customers don’t have to wait in line for a long time. Customers just have to scan the product through QR code scanning mobile app, scan a register code and pay through the mobile account.

There is an additional innate technology in stores which also detects when and how many products are removed from the shelves.

Things are pretty streamlined, simple and easy!

4. Management Alerts for Fast Management

Some supermarket chains are using sensory systems to count the number of people entering and leaving the store. If the number of people exceeds the set limit, it sets management alerts to open more registers to lessen the entertain more customers.

With this technology, now you will not have to stand in front of closed counters with an annoyed face because they will be opened for you.

These technologies might be in their initial development phase, but their growing popularity shows a brighter future of these technological innovations. And rapid advancement and widespread proliferation of these technologies simply mean changed grocery shopping experience – a better one.